Sport Premier League

Saturday 27 October 2018

Glenn Hoddle rushed to hospital after falling 'seriously ill' in BT Sport studio

Glenn Hoddle
Glenn Hoddle

Independent.ie Sportsdesk

Glenn Hoddle has been taken to hospital after falling ill at the BT Sport studio today.

Hoddle was due to appear on the station's Premier League coverage and BT have subsequently cancelled their weekly Saturday programme.

Hoddle, who turned 61 on Saturday, appeared on BT’s breakfast show, Live Saturday Morning Savage, alongside Robbie Savage and Paul Ince, and was set to appear on the Score show in the afternoon before being taken ill.

BT Sport's Jake Humphrey posted on social media offering an update on Hoddle.

"Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning," Humphrey said.

"Every one of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength."

Hoddle was a hugely talented player, earning 53 England caps and playing a key part for Tottenham in the early 1980s as they won back-to-back FA Cups. He managed Chelsea and then took England to the 1998 World Cup, before stints in charge of Southampton, Spurs and Wolves.

In 2008 he set up the Glenn Hoddle Academy in Spain, which focused on developing young technical players shunned by English football. He currently works as a pundit both for ITV’s coverage of England and for BT Sport since 2015, predominantly covering the Premier League.

Independent News Service

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport