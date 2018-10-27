Glenn Hoddle rushed to hospital after falling 'seriously ill' in BT Sport studio

Glenn Hoddle has been taken to hospital after falling ill at the BT Sport studio today.

Hoddle was due to appear on the station's Premier League coverage and BT have subsequently cancelled their weekly Saturday programme.

Hoddle, who turned 61 on Saturday, appeared on BT’s breakfast show, Live Saturday Morning Savage, alongside Robbie Savage and Paul Ince, and was set to appear on the Score show in the afternoon before being taken ill.

BT Sport's Jake Humphrey posted on social media offering an update on Hoddle.

"Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning," Humphrey said.

"Every one of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength."

Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 27, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to @GlennHoddle for a full and speedy recovery after he was taken ill this morning. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2018

Thoughts and prayers for Glenn Hoddle and his family after he was taken ill today. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 27, 2018

Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2018

Horrible news about the great Glenn Hoddle. It was my honour to ghost write his programme notes during his time as England manager and he has always been a gentleman in our dealings down the years. Hang tough chief — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 27, 2018

Hoddle was a hugely talented player, earning 53 England caps and playing a key part for Tottenham in the early 1980s as they won back-to-back FA Cups. He managed Chelsea and then took England to the 1998 World Cup, before stints in charge of Southampton, Spurs and Wolves.

In 2008 he set up the Glenn Hoddle Academy in Spain, which focused on developing young technical players shunned by English football. He currently works as a pundit both for ITV’s coverage of England and for BT Sport since 2015, predominantly covering the Premier League.

Independent News Service