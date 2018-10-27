Glenn Hoddle is in hospital "getting the best treatment possible" after being taken seriously ill earlier on Saturday.

Glenn Hoddle is in hospital "getting the best treatment possible" after being taken seriously ill earlier on Saturday.

Glenn Hoddle condition 'is serious' but he is 'responding well' after falling ill in BT Sport studio

A spokesman for the former England manager said: "The condition is serious but Glenn is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well."

The former England manager had appeared on BT Sport's Saturday morning show and had been due to be part of the afternoon live scores show but that was subsequently cancelled.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey revealed the news about the former Tottenham and England player, who now works as a TV pundit and turned 61 on Saturday.

Humphrey tweeted: "Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning. For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength."

BT did show the evening Premier League match between Leicester and West Ham and, speaking at the start of the coverage, Humphrey said: "Whatever Glenn Hoddle is for you, whether he is one of the best footballers the country has ever produced, a wonderful colleague or a much-loved family member, the outpouring of love and support today has been quite something to behold.

"We at BT Sport add to that and we are standing alongside you Glenn and sending you the very best for a speedy recovery.

"The good news is he's now at hospital getting the best treatment possible."

Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.



For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.



Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 27, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to @GlennHoddle for a full and speedy recovery after he was taken ill this morning. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2018

Thoughts and prayers for Glenn Hoddle and his family after he was taken ill today. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 27, 2018

Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2018

Horrible news about the great Glenn Hoddle. It was my honour to ghost write his programme notes during his time as England manager and he has always been a gentleman in our dealings down the years. Hang tough chief — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 27, 2018

Hoddle is regarded as one of the most talented players to represent England in recent decades. As well as Tottenham, he also played for Monaco and Chelsea and managed, among others, Chelsea, Southampton and Spurs.

Former England team-mate Gary Lineker wished Hoddle well, writing on Twitter: "Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn."

The Football Association, via the England team account, wrote: "Worrying news. Get well soon, Glenn Hoddle, we're all behind you."

Tottenham and Chelsea also sent their best wishes to their former player and manager, as did England captain Harry Kane who said his thoughts were with Hoddle.

Hoddle won 53 caps for England while as manager he took his country to the 1998 World Cup finals in France, qualifying on the back of a memorable 0-0 draw away to Italy.

A two-time FA Cup winner with Spurs , Hoddle also had success on the continent, lifting the UEFA cup with Tottenham in 1984 and the Ligue 1 title in Monaco in 1988.

Press Association