Gerrard tops Villa wishlist after sacking of Smith

Aston Villa are considering Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl to take over as their new manager, after sacking Dean Smith.

Gerrard, currently in charge of Rangers, and Hassenhuttl, the Southampton head coach, both feature on Villa’s wishlist as they seek to replace Smith before the Premier League resumes the weekend after next.

Smith was told of Villa’s decision by the club’s owners and chief executive Christian Purslow in a meeting yesterday.

The defeat to Hasenhuttl’s Southampton on Friday night was the fifth consecutive loss in a season that has so far seen Villa thrust into a relegation fight.

Smith was called in for a meeting on Sunday lunchtime and while talks were understood to be amicable, and Smith accepted the decision, he pointed out that summer signings Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings had only been on field together for 24 minutes this season.

Craig Shakespeare, Smith’s assistant, has also left but coaches Aaron Danks and set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee remain at the club.

It is the fifth sacking of the new Premier League season, a joint record for dismissals in the competition by November 7, along with the 2004/’05 campaign. Norwich dismissed Daniel Farke on Saturday night, joining Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle) and Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham) on the casualty list.

Villa’s ownership group, as well as Danish sporting director Johan Lange, discussed options on Saturday over who should replace Smith. Lange is known to be an admirer of fellow Danes Kasper Hjulmand, the Denmark manager, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre are other candidates who are currently unattached.

Gerrard has a contract with Rangers until the summer of 2024 and has a connection with Purslow from their days at Liverpool together.

