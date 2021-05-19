| 14.3°C Dublin

Georginio Wijnaldum back in Liverpool midfield for crucial Burnley clash

Goalkeeper Will Norris made his full Premier League debut for Burnley against Champions League-chasing Liverpool at Turf Moor as Nick Pope failed to recover from a knee injury.

The 27-year-old’s only previous top-flight appearance was as an 89th-minute substitute for Wolves two years ago and he spent last season on loan at League One Ipswich.

He was one of two changes with Johann Berg Gudmundsson coming in for Matej Vydra.

Georginio Wijnaldum returned to Liverpool’s side as a replacement for Curtis Jones, with a fit-again Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on the bench.

