'Genuine concern' Cardiff's record signing Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane

There is "genuine concern" Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala was one of two players on board a plane that went missing overnight on Monday.

The light aircraft plane, travelling from Nantes in western France to Cardiff, disappeared from radar over the Channel around 8pm on Monday night, Guernsey police report.

A statement read: "Guernsey Coastguard received an alert at 20:23 from Jersey ATC, that a light aircraft had gone off their radar approximately 15 miles north of Guernsey, initiating a major search and rescue operation involving both St Peter Port and Alderney lifeboats. Air Search 1 and 2 HM Coastguard helicopters are also involved in the search."

French media, quoting police sources, said the 28-year-old was one of the two people on board. Cardiff are seeking clarification, they told the BBC.

Police confirmed that search and rescue efforts are underway with the Alderney lifeboat launched at 8.50pm with nothing found when procedures had to be abandoned due to worsening weather in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"A search model was created on SARIS, based on the likely ditching position, and all search and rescue assets were tasked to the area," the statement added.

"The search was terminated at 02:00, with all search and rescue assets being stood down, due to strengthening winds, worsening sea conditions and reducing visibility. At this time no trace of the missing aircraft had been found.

"The aircraft departed Nantes at 1915 for Cardiff. The aircraft was flying at 5000 feet. The aircraft on passing Guernsey requested descent. Jersey ATC lost contact whilst it was flying at 2300 feet."

The Met Office said the aircraft went missing when "there were some showers around, but nothing too intense". "Wind speeds were not too bad - average speeds were around 15 to 20mph," they added.

Search efforts resumed at 8am on Tuesday morning.

The Argentine striker was announced as a new signing for the Premier League side on Saturday and tweeted his farewell to his former teammates at Nantes on Monday afternoon.

Sala said when signing: "It gives me great pleasure and I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work."

Club chief executive Ken Choo added: "I'm sure all Cardiff City fans will join me in that and we can look forward to seeing our record signing in a Bluebirds shirt."

Nantes have announced that their French Cup match due to be staged tonight against L'Entente Sannois Saint-Gratien has been postponed in agreement with the French Football Federation.

