CAOIMHIN KELLEHER did a solid job for Liverpool as he stepped in for Alisson Becker at Watford on Saturday - and I believe he will be Ireland’s No.1 keeper for years to come.

Young Gavin Bazunu has done well for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny in recent months, but Kelleher is operating at a different level to the teenage Man City stopper who has yet to play in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kelleher is the second pick to the best keeper in the world. That’s a great position for the 22-year-old from Cork to be.

I’m good pals with Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg and he is convinced Kelleher has a bright future in the game.

He has matured in the last couple of years and now looks to be a calm presence.

Ireland are lucky to have a keeper of this quality to pick for the next decade and more sooner rather than later, I’m sure he will become the No.1.