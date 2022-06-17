GAVIN Bazunu says he's ready for the challenge of first team football with Southampton after completing his €13million move from Manchester City.

Former club Shamrock Rovers are in line for a windfall with their cut from the transfer which makes Bazunu (20) one of the most expensive Irish players of all time after the Saints today confirmed his arrival from City on a five-year deal.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s been in the works for a few weeks and I’m really happy that we’ve got everything over the line, and I’m just excited to see what’s ahead," Bazuny told the club website.

“I feel like it’s a place I can come and develop and learn my game. The biggest thing is opportunity – the fact that I can come here and have a chance to play regular football. Just to be given that opportunity to fight for my place is the biggest thing that I could’ve asked for.”

Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said: “As a club, we are always on the lookout for young talent and Gavin is a very exciting addition to the squad. We believe he has tremendous potential to improve and will give us great competition for places in the goalkeeping department.

“He is a goalkeeper with a very modern style of play, comfortable in the build-up phase, who has developed physically through some very important loan moves early in his career.

“He is already an international goalkeeper, which is very rare for his age. Coming from Manchester City, we know he has learned from some of the very best coaches and teammates, and coming here gives him more opportunities to develop his game through playing in the Premier League.”