Gavin Bazunu dropped for Southampton’s crucial Premier League clash with Bournemouth

After starting 32 consecutive Premier League games, Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been dropped for Southampton’s clash against Bournemouth this evening.

Bazunu has played every available league minute for the Saints so far this term, but English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been named to start tonight, with the rock bottom Saints in desperate need of a win as they sit six points off safety with six games remaining.

McCarthy has been restricted to just three cup starts for the club this season. He would have come in to replace Bazunu last December, following the Dubliner’s mistake in their 3-1 defeat to Brighton, but a hip injury ruled McCarthy out for two months and saw Bazunu retain his place.

McCarthy’s last league start came in a 4-1 defeat to Leicetser in May 2022.

McCarthy is the club’s second highest-paid player, and has a clause in his deal which means his salary will drop in his final year if he fails to play a certain number of games this term, according to The Athletic.

Bazunu has kept four clean sheets in 32 Premier League appearances to date this season, starring in wins over Chelsea and Leicester, but Ruben Selles has opted for 33-year-old McCarthy tonight as Southampton fight for survival in the top flight.