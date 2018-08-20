Gary Neville's swift response as Jamie Carragher urges him to wear a Liverpool shirt

Manchester United legend Gary Neville lost a pre-season bet with Liverpool great Jamie Carragher, but it appears he is not going to pay his debt as Sky's Monday Night Football returns this evening.

Carragher beat Neville in a penalty shoot-out on Sky Sports earlier this month, inspiring the Liverpool man to suggest he would get Neville to wear the jersey of his most hated rival.

"That's a Liverpool shirt - I'll even buy it," said Carragher after firing the winning spot kick. "I'll tell you who'll we'll get, 23 Shaqiri on the back, he hates Shaqiri."

Neville has previously criticised Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri and the Liverpool new-boy has joined in with the fun by signing a shirt for Neville to wear for the Crystal Palace v Liverpool game on Monday.

Yet after claiming Carragher has reneged on bets with him in the past, Neville has made it clear that he won't be wearing the Shaqiri shirt, as his response to this tweet confirmed in no uncertain terms:

