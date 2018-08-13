Gary Neville views Liverpool as Man City's main rivals this season

Gary Neville believes Liverpool 's brand of high energy football will see them emerge as Manchester City's biggest rivals in this season's Premier League title race.

After all of last season's top five teams recorded victories on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Manchester United legend Neville suggests the pace and power of a Liverpool side led by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will concern City.

"I think Liverpool are the side they will feel threatened by directly," Neville told Sky Sports. "Certainly in terms of the style of play, Liverpool have certainly got the measure of Manchester City. You can see that.

"City like to push up the pitch, the centre-backs play high and even push in when they're attacking. The likes of Mane, Salah, Firmino, if you leave space in-behind, they just cut right through you.

"I think directly there is a threat, and I think indirectly in terms of the bigger picture in the league, certainly with the signings they have made, the good feeling of getting into a Champions League final and finishing in the top four consecutive seasons is something where City will feel a threat.

"People are not feeling that way about Manchester United or Tottenham or Chelsea at this moment in time, because of what has happened in pre-season. So those teams will have work their way into City's thoughts.

"But there does seem to be a definite threat from Liverpool at this moment in time, but Liverpool will have to prove that.

"Can Liverpool reproduce that high-intensity football Saturday-Wednesday? And did they need another centre-forward in case Firmino is out? Because I do think there is a big drop in intensity in their play when him or Salah are not playing."

