Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville hit out at Paul Pogba for sporting a haircut featuring a streak of Manchester City blue, but he was forced to revise his opinion on his performance in an extraordinary Manchester derby.

Gary Neville snipes at Paul Pogba's hairstyle as Jose Mourinho responds to claims he was offered to Man City

City were on course to be crowned as Premier League champions as they stormed into a 2-0 half-time lead against an out-classed United, with Pogba coming under fire for a woeful first half display that lacked energy and commitment.

City boss Pep Guardiola claims he had been offered a chance to sign Pogba in January, in comments that placed fresh doubts over the Frenchman's future at United amid rumours of a bust-up with Mourinho. Neville was clearly unimpressed with Pogba's styling choice, with the haircut he had done during the recent international break not impressing the Sky Sports pundit.

"I like him, I think he's a good player, but he doesn't help himself," said Neville. "If you are a wise individual, you don't attract attention when things aren't going your way. Pogba doesn't work like that. He's got a big job to do, he's got to prove he's serious about his football.

"Coming here with blue hair today, win it's fine, lose and that's going to get mentioned forevermore. It's ridiculous. "What a difference in his second half performance though. First half, you can imagine what everyone was saying about him. Would he stay at United? Now that has all turned around."

Mourinho also offered his response to Guardiola's claims he could have signed Pogba in the last transfer window, as he suggested his value had just increased. "Guardiola says that, the agent denies that. One of them is saying the truth and one of them isn't," said the United boss. "I am not interested in which is the liar and which is the honest guy.

"If the accusation from his agent is that he wants to go to other clubs, his price has gone up."

Pogba offered his own view on a dramatic afternoon in Manchester, as he declined to comments on suggestions he was tempted to move to City.

"I didn't want to lose against City, the loss from last season is still in my mind," he told Sky Sports. "If they won they are champions, for all the fans it would be like death. To lose against City and to see them celebrate, I couldn't let that happen. At half time in the dressing room we said we have nothing to lose, 2-0 lets make it. "After a second half like this, we have to do that all the time. If we did we would be up there with City, and maybe even in front."

Online Editors