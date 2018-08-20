Gary Neville raises the stakes for Jamie Carragher as shirt bet challenge heats up

Gary Neville has challenged his Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher to wear a Manchester United shirt as Monday Night Football returns for the new season, after agreeing to wearing a Liverpool jersey as part of the deal.

Liverpool great Carragher has been pressing United legend Neville to wear a Reds shirt after he lost a penalty shoot-out against his on-screen sparring partner earlier this month, but that prompt was quickly rejected.

.@Carra23 is here and he's got a present for @GNev2 courtesy of @XS_11official! 🎁👀



Tune in to MNF on Sky Sports PL from 7pm! 📺 pic.twitter.com/crS9dffMhA — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) August 20, 2018 He knows the deal! I will wear it ( for charity @MayorofGM homelessness fund ) if he wears a United one from his bet with me!! He knows the bet!! https://t.co/2n7ag77aCd — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 20, 2018

Neville argued that Carragher has previously reneged on a bet to wear a United shirt live on air, yet the mayor of Manchester (Andy Burnham) is among those urging the dup to strike a deal that could result in a bumper payday for chairs as the jersey will be auctioned off.

Carragher has got Liverpool new-boy Xherdan Shaqiri to sign a Liverpool shirt for Neville to wear, after the pundit was critical of the Swiss international in the past and it remains to be seen whether the duo will now swallow their pride and wear the shirts on air.

We will certainly all be watching at 7pm on Monday night.

