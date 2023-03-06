| 4°C Dublin

Gary Neville denies he 'cried off' Monday Night Football following Man United's 7-0 hammering at Liverpool

Gary Neville, left, and fellow Sky Sports football pundit Jamie Carragher (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Gary Neville has denied he “cried off” Monday Night Football following Manchester United’s 7-0 drubbing at Anfield on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to aim a dig at his Sky co-pundit, writing: “Gary Neville has cried off from MNF,” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Karen Carney appeared with Carragher on Monday Night Football ahead of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Fulham but Neville stated that he was never due to be on the show.

"Behave yourself! Never meant to be on as you well know you ! I will be relaxing looking forward to watching you eulogise over a team you’ve killed for 2 months..” wrote Neville in response to Carragher.

But with Neville a regular on the programme, social media users were not convinced by Neville’s statement. 

Neville was embroiled in heated debate with former Liverpool players Carragher and Graham Souness following Liverpool’s humiliation of their fierce rivals on Sunday.


