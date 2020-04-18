Gary Neville casts doubt over completion of Premier League season

Gary Neville is not sure the Premier League will finish this season

The Premier League will put their focus on completing the current season at all costs.

But former Manchester United man Gary Neville says he's sceptical about football returning any time soon.

"I am a lot less confident of football finishing the season than I was five or six weeks ago. We are getting to the crux of the matter and these decisions are having to be made," Neville said.

A plan to have the season finished by June 30 appears to be off the agenda and that date was not even discussed at a meeting of clubs and league officials.

Premier League chiefs yesterday held a conference by phone with representatives of the 20 league clubs, and the clubs were effectively told there was "no magic wand" and football will only resume "when medical guidance allows".

The clubs, under pressure from sponsors and TV partners, are eager to get back to playing as soon as possible, and they have agreed that the current campaign has to be finished, unlike in Scotland where the lower leagues have been deemed to be over, with current standings to apply in terms of relegation and promotion.

Clubs are keen to explore playing behind closed doors but the Premier League informed clubs of advice they'd received that behind-closed-doors matches can only proceed if testing for COVID-19 is available for all those attending games, not just players and coaching staff but media, support staff, security, admin and catering staff..

League staff have spoken to club doctors hoping to devise a series of protocols that would allow the Premier League to return in a "safe and appropriate" manner. These are the rules that would apply in training and matches to safeguard against the virus. Testing, clubs were told, is an essential part of that.

The German FA are working off a figure of 240 for those needed to work on matchday at a behind-closed-doors game and all of those would need to be tested, adding to the pressure on health officials in England.

A Premier League spokesperson said: "We are acutely aware of the distress Covid-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic."

