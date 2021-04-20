Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher react as European Super League teeters on the brink

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher led the rallying cry against the proposed European Super League and they didn't waste any time celebrating its apparent collapse.

Chelsea and Manchester City are preparing to withdraw from the European Super League, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all look set to withdraw from the project, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have confirmed they will never join the breakaway league.

It leaves those who brokered the deal for the Super League scrambling to recover their battered reputations and Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is the first to fall on his sword after it was confirmed he will be leaving his role at Old Trafford.

The vitriolic passion shown by all football lovers against a Super League that did not feature relegation for the founding members appears to have led to it's downfall in less than three days and Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Carragher celebrated its demise with this tweet.

His fellow Sky Sports pundit and ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville was outspoken in his criticism of the Super League and he couldn't contain his delight on Twitter.

