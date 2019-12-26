Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher pick their teams of the decade - and make some controversial calls

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have picked their Man United and Liverpool teams of the decade, with Neville's inclusion of Marcus Rashford in his line-up sparking plenty of debate.

United great Neville and Liverpool hero Carragher picked their dream teams from 2010-2019, with some obvious picks for both in line-ups loaded with world class talent.

😍 That midfield @GNev2 picks his Man Utd Team of the Decade 👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 25, 2019

Yet with Liverpool enjoying a surge in their fortunes at the back-end of the decade and United experiencing their best run of form in the run-up to Alex Ferguson's exit as manager in 2013, the teams reflect a shift in balance between the two best supported clubs in English football.

Neville picked Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand as his central defensive duo, with Paul Scholes selected despite retiring from the game back in 2013.

A lot saying Nani ( who I like ) but for United



Rashford = 129 app 37 goals

Nani = 147 apps 26 goals



I went for Rashford as he’s played in a far worse team as well. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 26, 2019

Yet it was his selection of Rashford in a role on the wing that sparked debate on social media, with Neville explaining why Portuguese winger Nani did not make his final cut.

Liverpool great Carragher picked Luiz Suarez in a powerful forward line that also featured Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firminno, with most of Jurgen Klopp's Champions League winning team of 2019 included in a team that also features Steven Gerrard.

Gary Neville's Man United team of the decade (4-4-2): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie.

Jamie Carragher's Liverpool team of the decade (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Luis Suarez.

👏 The current back five @Carra23 picks his Liverpool XI of the Decade — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 25, 2019

Online Editors