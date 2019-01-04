Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have differing views as to who holds the balance of power in the Premier League title race after last night's thrilling encounter between Man City and Liverpool.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have differing views as to who holds the balance of power in the Premier League title race after last night's thrilling encounter between Man City and Liverpool.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher give their title race verdicts - and come to different conclusions

The champions edged the challengers in a pulsating contest at the Ethiad Stadium, with goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane earning Pep Guardiola's men a 2-1 victory after a Roberto Firmino header had levelled the game in the second half.

The result cut Liverpool's lead at the top to four points, with both sides still having 17 games left to play.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Liverpool legend Carragher said that he thinks that the Reds still have a slight advantage as they try to end their league title drought.

"Going into this game, the talk was 'Liverpool could go 10 points clear', a lot of the talk was Liverpool, Liverpool," Carragher said.

"A lot of the talk over the next few days in the press will be Man City, 'Man City are back in the race and they are now favourites to win the league'.

"Liverpool need to just take their medicine, just relax, calm down, play the FA Cup game whatever happens, whatever team he picks, but then I think it's Brighton that Liverpool play next...

"Four points clear is still a really good position to be in and the form they have shown, certainly against sides outside the top six, they have got a lot of those games coming.

"Liverpool just need to relax, get some wins under their belt, maybe improve that lead if they can over the next month to six weeks, but they're in a fantastic position."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, however, saw City's victory and in particular the manner of it, as a sign of champion quality.

"To beat Liverpool is tough and to put a performance like that in when you most need it is a sign of a champion team," Neville said.

"They have struggled in this last few weeks; they have re-established a bit of authority tonight. Obviously it doesn't determine the outcome of the title, but there was a desperation in this stadium tonight.

"I have never seen this stadium have an atmosphere like this. I have not been to every game, as you can imagine, over the last 25 years, but it is the best I have ever seen the atmosphere.

"From minute one, they never let go the whole game. There was a five-minute period after Liverpool scored, but they responded and Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho... They were unreal, actually, in central midfield.

"Their tackling, their running, it was fantastic. They were desperate to win."

Press Association