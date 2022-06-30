Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal: Leaked footage shows £45m striker in No.9 shirt

Gabriel Jesus being filemd for his Arsenal unveiling. Photo: Twitter

Gabriel Jesus is edging closer to a move to Arsenal.

The Manchester City forward underwent a medical on Tuesday and is close to signing a five-year-contract in north London as the club continue their busy summer spree.

Since missing out on Champions League football, Mikel Arteta and Edu have overseen a busy summer.

Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira have all arrived while the club continue to chase a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Jesus, of course, will be the headline arrival.

Arteta’s leading target, the 25-year-old is a four-time Premier League winner and was frequently selected by Pep Guardiola in effectively all of City’s biggest games last season.

Expected to be the main striker at the Emirates Stadium next season, fans now awaiit the confirmation of his arrival.

Leaked footage, however, has shown Jesus paraded around the pitch in north London, donning the No.9 shirt vacated by Alexandre Lacazette.

