Gabriel guides Arsenal to valuable win at Molineux

There are times, watching Arsenal, when it feels as if they are somehow conditioned to make things as complicated for themselves as they possibly can.

Even when a game is seemingly under their control, there remains an unavoidable sense that they will find a way to load the gun, point it towards their own feet and pull the trigger.

In recent weeks they have done so through their own ill-discipline, with the red cards flowing faster than goals. Gabriel Martinelli’s dismissal here was the fourth time in six matches in 2022 that they have been reduced to 10 men, and Mikel Arteta knows that it is a problem they must urgently fix.

What a relief for the Spaniard, then, that Wolves were unable to capitalise on the gift that Martinelli had given them.

Arsenal were battered for the final 20 minutes, repelling wave after wave of attack, and at the end they somehow emerged with three points that could prove crucial in the race for the top four.

The 10 men of Arsenal, with a lead to defend after Gabriel had scored in the first half, clung on with desperation and considerable spirit.

Wolves learnt again that dominance gets you nowhere without a finishing touch.

Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva failed to provide the class that Bruno Lage’s side needed, and this result will have stung them horribly.

Arsenal had taken control early on, albeit without looking hugely dangerous against a Wolves team who are becoming renowned for their impressive defence.

Arsenal are not always the most deadly side in the final third, which is partly why they were keen to recruit new options last month, and it took them a while to create a chance here.

Arteta was unable to sign a new attacker, so for now he is stuck with Alexandre Lacazette as his main man up front. Lacazette, not the quickest, was about 20 yards behind the move.

There are other times, though, when Lacazette offers a cunning and intelligence that Arsenal’s youngsters have not yet developed.

It was thanks to Lacazette’s penalty-box bustle that Arsenal took the lead – which turned out to be the match-winner.

Martinelli’s corner was only cleared as far as Ben White, and Lacazette’s positioning made it impossible for Jose Sa in the Wolves goal to collect the subsequent header.

Instead, it fell to Gabriel, who tapped in from close range and Arsenal had to withstand a late siege but they held firm for a valuable victory at Molineux.

