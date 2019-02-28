Fulham sack Claudio Ranieri after less than four months in charge and appoint Scott Parker as interim manager

Fulham have parted ways with Claudio Ranieri after less than four months, and have appointed Scott Parker as their interim manager.

Ranieri took over from Slavisa Jokanovic in November, but leaves the club in a perilous position in the table, ten points from safety.

Confirming Ranieri's departure and the appointment of Parker, Fulham owner Shahid Khan said:

"Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone. No surprise to me, Claudio was a perfect gentleman, as always. Claudio’s tenure at Fulham didn’t produce the outcome we anticipated and needed when I appointed him as Manager in November, but be assured he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today.

"Claudio walked into a difficult situation, inheriting a side that gained only one point in its prior eight matches, and he provided an immediate boost by leading our Club to nine points in his first eight matches as Manager. Though we were unable to maintain that pace thereafter, I am grateful for his effort. Claudio leaves Fulham as our friend and he will undoubtedly experience success again soon.

"I am asking Scott Parker to serve as our Caretaker Manager. Scott’s immediate assignment is merely to help us stabilize, grow and rediscover ourselves as a football club. If Scott can answer that challenge, and our players respond to the opportunity, perhaps victories will follow in the months ahead."

