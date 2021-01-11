Fulham replace Aston Villa as Spurs' Premier League opponents on Wednesday

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side will now face Fulham in Premier League action on Wednesday (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Tottenham's match against Aston Villa has been postponed after Fulham confirmed they would now take on Spurs this Wednesday instead.

The west Londoners' match against Tottenham on December 30 was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Craven Cottage club.

Fulham's derby against Chelsea has been put back from Friday night to Saturday teatime, the club also confirmed.

Villa's match against Everton has also been put back, from Saturday teatime to Sunday noon, the Premier League said.

The Premier League released a statement which read: "Following Aston Villa's request to rearrange the fixture, and due to the number of players and staff who have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club, the Premier League had no other option than to reschedule the game.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the league continues to work with Aston Villa on measures to ensure their league season resumes safely and at the earliest opportunity.

"The Premier League wishes those with Covid-19 a full and swift recovery and will rearrange Aston Villa's game against Tottenham Hotspur as soon as possible."

Online Editors