Fulham boss Marco Silva joins Ange Postecoglou and Luis Enrique on three-man Tottenham shortlist

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be considering three candidates for their long-vacant manager’s job: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, Fulham’s Marco Silva and the former Spain coach Luis Enrique.

The expectation is that all three will be fully considered by Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman who is leading the process, and that the appointment will come before the club bring in a successor to Fabio Paratici as sporting director.

Levy also has the support in the appointment process of the club’s chief football officer, Scott Munn, who will be joining Spurs from City Football Group.

Postecoglou has been a success at Celtic since finally getting a major break in European football with Celtic two years ago. His team will complete a treble of domestic trophies if they beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, and no talks will take place until after that game.

The 57-year-old was appointed by Celtic during Covid while manager of Yokohama F Marinos in the Japanese J-League and had long wondered whether his chance at a big club in Europe would ever come.

The Australian came to Celtic without any coaches or assistants who had worked with him previously and then wrestled back the title from Rangers in his first season, as well as winning the League Cup.

He is also attracting interest from other English clubs, including Leicester City, relegated to the Championship at the weekend. Crystal Palace are admirers but are unlikely to make that appointment this summer.

Silva has one year left on his deal at Fulham and is in discussions to extend that contract after an impressive 10th place finish this season. It is unclear whether Fulham would be prepared to deal with Spurs should the Portuguese coach wish to leave.

The compensation clause for the final year of his Fulham deal is understood to be worth around £6million.

Luis Enrique was under consideration for the Chelsea job in the early stages until Mauricio Pochettino became the obvious frontrunner. The former Spain, Barcelona and Roma coach has been interested in managing in the Premier League.

He is also a contender for the job at new Serie A champions Napoli, with Luciano Spalletti to leave this summer.