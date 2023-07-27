‘From the situations, you have to score’ – Man United’s attacking struggles continue in Real Madrid defeat

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United’s inability to take their chances against Real Madrid “absolutely” emphasised their need for a new striker.

The Red Devils fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Spanish giants under the NRG Stadium roof in Houston on Wednesday evening.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a lovely clipped finish and substitute Joselu wrapped up a 2-0 Madrid win with a stunning acrobatic strike at the death.

United had chances of their own but failed to score with any of their 14 attempts – an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Texas emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: “Absolutely.

“There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start, and scoring goals.

“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

“It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”

United are pushing to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with talks over a deal under way and other potential attacking irons in the fire as they look to bring in a frontman.

The Old Trafford side have already brought in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, with the latter making his bow in Houston.

“I think good, solid,” Ten Hag said of Onana’s display. “Two very good saves.

“He was there in the moment the team needed him, so he did his job. I think he integrated well in our team.

“This is the first game and detail, we have a lot of work to do between him and the defending part (of the team).

“You could see with the second goal where we are not close at the back post. It can’t be that and goals will come there.

“There are things that are rules we have to follow, and they’ll come quick, that we integrate that into our way of play.”

The main negative on the night was the early injury to Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old impressed from the start against Arsenal on Saturday and was entrusted from kick-off in Houston, only to end the night on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.

“You never can tell straight after a game, so we have to wait for what it is,” Ten Hag said. “Hopefully he’s not too bad, then chances will come.

“I wanted to see on which levels he could play.

“Against Arsenal we were pleased with his performance, so I wanted to see if he can repeat that some days after.

“From thereon, we set conclusions and now I just have to wait for the diagnosis.

“Then from thereon, we will set conclusions.”