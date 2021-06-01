| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From nightmare to minor miracle - The winners and losers from Liverpool's bizarre season

John Aldridge

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates scoring his side's winner against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire Expand

Close

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates scoring his side's winner against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates scoring his side's winner against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates scoring his side's winner against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire

The heroes and villains of Liverpool’s season have changed their identity over the course of a bizarre campaign – and big question marks now hang over a host of players in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

I was at Anfield last Sunday to see Liverpool produce a minor miracle as they finished third in the Premier League and while we would all have been disappointed if we were offered that at the start, it was a reason to celebrate at the end of a traumatic campaign.

Injuries were a big factor in Liverpool’s problems and if Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip had played most of the games in the season, I’m pretty sure they would have got much closer to champions Manchester City.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy