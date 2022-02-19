From John Giles to Roy Keane: Irish flavour used to dominate tasty battles of Manchester United and Leeds

He played over 500 times for Leeds United, but John Giles admits, with a grimace, that there’s one match in particular which people want to ask him about, the olé-filled 7-0 thrashing of Southampton in a league game.

That stands out for neutrals, but for the more committed members of the Leeds support, what happened a week earlier is more significant. Today is the 50th anniversary of a league game at Elland Road, where Giles was in his pomp as Leeds brushed aside a flailing and failing Manchester United outfit 5-1, their heaviest defeat in a trying season. Giles (pictured) didn’t score but dictated the play in a game where Irishmen were prominent; Giles, on the Leeds side, with his fellow Dubliner Tony Dunne on a United team that also had Belfast boys George Best and Sammy McIlroy.

Leeds v Manchester United is a fixture that transfixes the region, then as it will again this weekend when the sides meet. For decades, the game saw Irish voices dominate, from the mayhem of the 1970s to the dying days of the old First Division, then the birth and progress of the Premier League. Back n 1997, in one of the most controversial clashes, Alfe Inge Haaland stood over Roy Keane when the United captain had unknowingly ruptured his cruciate, and Gary Kelly, Keane’s Ireland teammate and Haaland clubmate, tried to calm things down.

In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, the fixture featured at least two and up to four actors from this country, with Keane, Denis Irwin and John O’Shea on one side, and Gary Kelly, Ian Harte, Stephen McPhail and Robbie Keane on the other.

Irishmen no longer dominate the game or even participate. The last time an Irishman featured in a Manchester United-Leeds United game was back in September 2011. Dubliners Darren O’Dea, Andy Keogh and U21 cap Aidan White struggled at Elland Road as the Red Devils, featuring a young Paul Pogba, won 3-0 in a League Cup tie.

And February 2004 was the last occasion when a player from the Republic was involved in a Premier League game between the two clubs. Gary Kelly and Stephen McPhail started at Old Trafford against John O’Shea as Roy Keane came off the bench in a 1-1 draw where Alan Smith and Paul Scholes traded goals.

Given the clubs’ proximity to each other, the rivalry between the two Uniteds was natural and inevitable. The Irish influence on the game became part of the backdrop with John Giles’ move from Old Trafford to Elland Road, and Giles’ Leeds team began to show their teeth as Manchester United drifted from European Cup glory towards relegation.

Giles’ departure from Leeds watered down the Irish influence there, though ex-Leeds man Irwin prospered against his former club when he moved to Old Trafford in 1990. In Irwin’s first seven games under Alex Ferguson against Leeds, there were three wins and four draws. New Year’s Day in 1994 was when the Irish began to make their mark in the tie, as Gary Kelly played against Ferguson’s side for the first time, testing Keane in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, and later that season, Keane and Irwin played against Kelly in a 2-0 win.

The clubs, and the Ireland teammates, had some real battles in the 1994/95 season, with Irwin and Kelly playing in all three games, as Leeds won 2-1 in the league, Manchester United won 3-1 in an FA Cup tie in between a 0-0 league draw.

Keane recalled a tough trip to Leeds late on in the 1995/96 season when his side was being tested in the league by Newcastle.

“The trip to Leeds in April was now the most dangerous game on the run-in,” he recalled in his autobiography. “Kevin Keegan had discovered that talking about ‘winners’ is easier than winning. They must have been praying that the rivalry between ourselves and Leeds would produce a result for them. We emerged with a precious three points after a bruising 90 minutes, I had to go to the reserve tank to score the winner.”

That Irish rivalry went up a level, and remained constant, from 1997 to 2003. Keane and Kelly were both booked in a tense 1-0 win for Leeds in September ’97. In the return game, Irwin scored in a 3-0 win when a young Ian Harte made his second appearance against Manchester United.

Twice in the 1998/99 season, McPhail faced up to Keane in midfield and a 1-1 draw in April ‘99 was the first time that four players from the Republic started in the fixture (Keane, Irwin, Harte and McPhail). In the 2000/01 season, Robbie Keane joined the fray, playing alongside Harte and against Irwin in a 1-1 draw. The Leeds Irish got the better of O’Shea on his debut in the fixture in 2002, and in the 2003/04 season, the Munster pair of O’Shea and Keane took on the trio of Kelly, Harte and McPhail three times.

Then the curtain came down on the fixture, with Leeds’ relegation and Irish chances to impact the game: only Darron Gibson and Michael Doyle played in a Cup tie 2010 with that final Irish flourish in the 3-0 loss for O’Dea and Keogh 11 years ago.

The tie lost its Irish links, but Irish bonds remained across the divide: Keane noted in his book that Harte was one of the first players from the Irish squad to come to his room after the Saipan episode exploded in 2002, while in his time at Sunderland, Keane would learn of the rivalry – not a friendly one – between Sunderland and Leeds, anger remaining since the 1973 Cup final.

An Irish player last lined out for Manchester United in the Premier League in 2011 (Darron Gibson) and the last top-flight Irish player with Leeds was in 2004, so it will take time for the tricolour to fly, even briefly, over a tie once led by shouts and goals from Irishmen.