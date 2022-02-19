| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From John Giles to Roy Keane: Irish flavour used to dominate tasty battles of Manchester United and Leeds

John Giles Expand

Close

John Giles

John Giles

John Giles

Aidan Fitzmaurice

He played over 500 times for Leeds United, but John Giles admits, with a grimace, that there’s one match in particular which people want to ask him about, the olé-filled 7-0 thrashing of Southampton in a league game.

That stands out for neutrals, but for the more committed members of the Leeds support, what happened a week earlier is more significant. Today is the 50th anniversary of a league game at Elland Road, where Giles was in his pomp as Leeds brushed aside a flailing and failing Manchester United outfit 5-1, their heaviest defeat in a trying season. Giles (pictured) didn’t score but dictated the play in a game where Irishmen were prominent; Giles, on the Leeds side, with his fellow Dubliner Tony Dunne on a United team that also had Belfast boys George Best and Sammy McIlroy.

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy