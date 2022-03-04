From hiring and firing to stockpiling talent – how the Roman Abramovich era reshaped football

The billionaires’ club

The biggest change of all can be found not on the pitch but inside the boardrooms of the Premier League.

When Roman Abramovich settled on his £140 million takeover of Chelsea in 2003, the only other club who fell outside of British ownership were Fulham, where Mohamed al-Fayed was already a long-standing fixture British public life.

Abramovich’s rapid success showed two things. For those curious on the outside, it was clear that English football was a welcoming sort of industry. Income from domestic and overseas broadcasting would soar. The value of your investment would grow and, in return for vast international exposure, few questions would be asked; even fewer needed to be answered.

Overseas investors worth well into the billions have since become so standard in the Premier League that Abramovich now departs a marketplace in Europe, where clubs backed can surpass even his spending. He was, though, the original.

Rampant transfer inflation

Arsene Wenger was crafting a squad that would go unbeaten through a whole season when Abramovich bought Chelsea. Abramovich would signal his intent by simply going after Wenger himself, as well as Arsenal’s star player Thierry Henry.

Those moves might ultimately have failed but, having spent £200 million on new players within just over a year, it was Chelsea who soon established themselves as the only serious threat to Manchester United. The impact of Chelsea’s sudden spending power would send shockwaves through football’s ecosystem.

Hire ’em, fire ’em culture

Chelsea would ultimately average at least a trophy for every year of Abramovich’s ownership – including two Champions League titles – but just as striking was the churn in managers. There were 13 incumbents of the hottest dugout in football, although two spells apiece for Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink actually adds up to 15 managerial changes across those 19 years.

There is, of course, an argument that Chelsea would have won even had Abramovich handled his very best managers differently, especially Mourinho (in the first period), Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte, but there can be no doubt that this outlook also changed at other clubs, who are also now far more likely to follow the Abramovich approach rather than the route personified by Arsenal in the last decade of Arsene Wenger. And Chelsea’s trophy cabinet was the main explanation.

Investment at every level

Abramovich’s vision for Chelsea was genuinely top to bottom and, the academy training environment has set new standards.

Players such as Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have come to symbolise a progressive revolution in English football’s coaching and, with competition for first-team places so intense, the influence spreads far beyond Chelsea. Southampton’s rise this season is in no small part down to Tino Livramento and Armando Broja; Dominic Solanke is spearheading Bournemouth’s push for promotion; Conor Gallagher is thriving at Crystal Palace. The list goes on. Add in how Chelsea have set new standards in women’s football and, while most attention will settle on what a change of ownership means for the men’s first team, big questions now loom through a club who were transformed at every level during the past two years.

A new dawn of regulation

One final irony is that, just as Abramovich departs the club who came to epitomise the wild-west caricature of English football, the spectre of legislation and a strict regulatory framework has never loomed larger.

Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review argued last year for an independent regulator that would not just rebalance football’s finances, but also install new ownership checks and form a block to competitions such as the European Super League.

Abramovich might not have been the driving force for this change but, just as when financial fair play was introduced by Uefa, the influence of his spending power was of vast indirect significance.

The gap between the top of the Premier League and the rest of the English football pyramid has never been greater, but the contrast to even major clubs across Europe has also become stark. Ivan Gazidis, the AC Milan chief executive, says the Premier League is effectively now the Super League.

While its rise was not simply fuelled by Abramovich, his arrival super-charged an ecosystem in a way that has steered English football closer than ever to regulation.

