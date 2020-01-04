From beating Mourinho's Chelsea to almost 500 senior appearances - Dubliner Yeates takes the road less travelled

As he looks ahead to his 35th birthday, and also to another bout of FA Cup action this weekend, Dubliner Mark Yeates feels a mixture of excitement and energy, though not envy, when he sees young compatriots like Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, Michael Obafemi and Aaron Connolly doing now what he managed to achieve a lifetime ago, play Premier League football while still a teenager.

Non-league club Fylde FC are Yeates' current employers and he's only in the spotlight this week as his club have an attractive FA Cup tie on Sunday, away to Premier League opposition in the form of Sheffield United, one of Yeates' former clubs.

Yeates admits that he took the scenic route on his career which began with a Premier League outing, playing alongside (and setting up a goal for) one of his boyhood heroes in Robbie Keane, with Spurs back in 2004. "I moved to Tottenham when I was 16, I'll be 35 in a few weeks so it's been a long road, but a decent effort from me, I'd like to think," he says.

Yeates would play just twice more in the Premier League and never get there again as a lot of his career was about near-misses. Signing for clubs who were in the frame for promotion to the Premier League but never made it, not being able to add a senior cap to his underage appearances with Ireland, a career where FA Cup runs were his main outlet for major exposure, like the time his goal for Bradford City in an FA Cup win away to Chelsea earned him a pat on the back from the Blues' then manager Jose Mourinho.

So Yeates is excited by the promise shown by the likes of Parrott and Connolly but also warns them that success at the very top only comes with a lot of hard work.

"Because he's from Dublin and played for Tottenham at 17 a lot of people have asked me about Parrott," says Yeates.

"The bits I hear coming out of Tottenham are all about how highly they think of him, for a 17-year-old boy he is a big size and he looks like he is built for it. He's at a massive club and has one of the best managers you could work for but now he has to try and get out to show people what he's capable of. When you are in squad with such talent it's hard, going back to when I made my debut it was hard then, to be a young lad playing in the Premier League you have to be really special.

"Troy has a chance. he's made his club debut and his Ireland debut. But you also don't want to put too much pressure on him, he's only 17 still, a kid, he's only starting.

"The lad from Southampton [Obafemi], the goal he scored the other week shows the ability he has. The boy Connolly burst out of nowhere. I didn't know much about him but then he played against Tottenham and looked like a right player, sharp and bright and he has an eye for goal so for the country it's great to have young lads coming through the system and there is hope for Ireland, players who have a chance. You hope they keep their heads down, get more minutes and more runouts. If they carry on doing that there's no reason why they can't progress.

"I look back to when I started out and think I could have got a few more appearances but I had unbelievable players ahead of me, I had the likes of Robbie Keane, Berbatov, people like that and for young boys it was very hard. It's very hard at these clubs and you have to stay at a very high level.

"I always enjoyed being out playing men's football I could have stayed on and played in development squads but I needed men's football, I took the long route, getting out there and I had some successful loans, got promoted with Colchester, a few Cup runs, that takes you out of the bubble of being an academy player, a ressies player, being out in the real world.

"Someone said to me this week that I am coming up on 500 appearances in my career. That's not a bad go."

Yeates had already had a spell on loan (Brighton) when he made his Spurs debut at the end of the 2003/04 season when he started alongside Keane in a win away to Wolves. After another loan (Swindon), the following season he had more game time at Spurs, three appearances, but he found the ladder too hard to climb and in 2007, after five loan spells, he left Spurs.

There followed stints at Colchester (2007-09), Middlesbrough (2009-10), Sheffield United (2010-11), Watford (2011-13), Bradford (2013-15), Oldham (2015-16), Blackpool (2016-17) and Notts County (2017) before the drop into the non-league scene, with Eastleigh (2017-19) and current club Fylde.

There were near misses: Sheffield United looked set for promotion to the Premier League when he joined, but they ended up getting relegated while at Watford, he got as far as a promotion playoff final at Wembley but lost, to Crystal Palace. "I was at clubs who were knocking on the door and I was trying to get back into the Premier League but it never happened for me," he says.

So the FA Cup was his main reason to be on the big stage, that win for Bradford away to Chelsea (where he scored) a highlight.

"The Cup was always good to me, I had a few good runs but whenever people ask me about it, the Chelsea one comes up. We ended up beating the Premier League champions who had a huge personality in Mourinho, so for Bradford to go there and do that was special, and special for me to score," he says.

"I was at Colchester and had a decent Cup run. We were 1-0 up at Stamford Bridge with 15 minutes to go and Chelsea bring on Crespo, Lampard and Joe Cole and win 3-1. I played against Tottenham for Watford and we were unlucky not to get something.

"I always enjoyed it, I scored a few goals in the FA Cup along the way. For lower league clubs this is what it's about, you have a lot of young lads who never had the chance to play at the big grounds, and this could be the last chance for myself, so I'm determined to enjoy it.

"We'll go to Bramall Lane and enjoy it and do the club proud. I feel fit and strong, I am getting the appearances and I don't feel like I am at the end. Until someone tells me I am done I will be there as this is the best job in the world and I don't want to give it up.."

Fylde's league form has been poor, failing to live up to pre-season promise of promotion so the Cup clash with the Blades is a welcome distraction. "It's the first time the club has got this far in the Cup so to get a Premier League team, away, was great for us, massive for the club," says Yeates.

"We haven't had the season we expected, on paper we were one of the favourites to be up there but we had a sticky spell and this is a nice break from the league, Sheffield United is a free hit for us, we can go there and enjoy it."

