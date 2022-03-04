A few weeks ago, when asked upon Tommy Kiernan’s sad passing what it was that made him special as a rugby coach from a personal perspective, I suggested it was what he saw in me as a player.

It was how he made me feel and believe that I was even better than perhaps I was. When it came to pressing the confidence button and eliciting the appropriate response, the old Grey Fox had that art in spades.

It reminded me of Marcelo Bielsa’s exit at Elland Road. Every player transformed during the rebirth of this great club made similar reference to ‘Sir Bielsa El Loco’, saying he saw things in them that they didn’t see in themselves.

It is a rare gift and not for a minute are we comparing like with like here. But what these two great coaches, teachers and iconic sporting figures had was an innate ability to influence others in the most positive and constructive way.

Rugby may be the forum (if I might be so bold as to suggest) by which I am best known but football, and specifically everything Leeds United, is my heartfelt passion, one I will carry with pride from cradle to grave.

Yes, we are struggling as a club to stay the pace in the Premier League but as one who was reared in this great one-club city until my dad’s early passing (which prompted our return to Harold’s Cross in the early ’60s), to borrow from Ilan Sherman, ‘All Leeds Aren’t We’.

Once retirement from round and oval kicked in I, like thousands of others on this side of the Irish Sea, have been a regular at Elland Road. Indeed, my first organised (post-retirement) trip was in the privileged company of one John Giles – my footballing hero growing up. John organised it through the head groundsman (and former Leeds player) at the time John Reynolds.

Oh, and just for the record – which was typical John – we met outside the Old Peacock Pub opposite the ground (already renamed ‘The Bielsa’ from now until the end of the season), the former midfield maestro hidden from passing recognition by his then standard Andy Capp consistently worn on match day. Whoever said heroes disappoint?

By contrast, last Saturday at home to Tottenham was without doubt the most depressing Elland Road experience ever. I wasn’t present for the Derby play-off in 2019 nor indeed for Jeff Astle’s league title-depriving goal in ’71. No doubt there were many others too as we’ve certainly had our ups and downs, but something about last Saturday struck a chord like never before.

When Harry Kane registered Spurs’ third at the Revie End it was as if time stood still as for the first time I witnessed Leeds fans leave their seats. Not in vast swathes but enough to suggest we were witnessing something awful before our very eyes. While the Tottenham players naturally celebrated along with the travelling ‘fans from the Lane’, the Leeds team stood in numbed silence awaiting the restart. That sporting moment will, for all the wrong reasons, stay with me forever.

The expression ‘losing the dressing-room’ is common currency in professional sport and perhaps in football more than most. How could it be conceivably possible that the man who almost single-handedly masterminded our Premier League rebirth be in the firing line now?

I am blessed to share a ticket with an equally passionate Leeds devotee in former Shelbourne chairman and financial director Joe Casey. Shels have long been to Joe what Rovers were to me growing up in south Dublin in the sixties. We part ways on green and white v red still but our passion for everything Leeds is mutual and then some. Our seat is located just a few rows back from Marcelo’s boxed-off area so our match experience is truly all-embracing.

It is difficult not to feel for chairman Andrea Radrizzani, chief executive Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta in these uniquely disturbing circumstances. As fans who care, Joe and I feel leaving Bielsa in situ for the remaining 12 games would have been the better way to go.

Of course, we wish Jesse Marsch nothing but success between now and May but, and it’s a mighty big but. We won’t use the expression ‘poisoned chalice’ but it is in some more obvious ways a thankless task.

To quantify what Bielsa achieved with a mid-ranking group of players in a mid-ranking Championship is extremely difficult to articulate. Even in his first season in charge back in 2017/’18 (although finishing 13th) the quality of football was almost Barcelona-like in its execution. We didn’t score many goals but the quality and energy to ‘Bielsaball’ was exhilarating. Yes, we had ‘Murderball’ emerging at Thorp Arch and of course ‘Spygate’, not to mention the ‘morality’ goal v Villa which effectively showed Pontus Jansson and his attempted defiance the Bielsa door.

In his second year in charge Leeds finished third only to lose out most disappointingly to Derby in the home play-off leg of the semi-final. In his third we romped it, finishing a 10 points ahead as Championship winners. Ninth in the Premiership at the first time of asking and the only way was up. Or so we thought. Alas, the spine of the team, from skipper Liam Cooper through Kalvin Phillips to Patrick Bamford, has been missing since the Brentford game in early December.

Phillips and Bamford (though still not instinctively rich as a natural goalscorer) are unrecognisable from the players Bielsa inherited. Along with Adam Forshaw (back after almost two years out), Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling you have ultra-professional footballers, each selfless in his commitment to Leeds United. This group of players epitomise everything good that professional sport is and should be about.

The naked commitment between them, the head coach and his backroom staff has been relentless. It is a relationship built on trust and reciprocated at both ends. At least that is until injury.

Witness Dallas as the prime example. He never moans about his positioning irrespective of where he is asked to play. Whatever about Jansson, the players we have failed to replace in Bielsa’s time in charge are Ben White, Kemar Roofe and somewhat ironically Ezgjan Alioski.

Pablo Hernandez unsurprisingly is also proving a hard act to follow. White’s loan return to Brighton was inevitable and little surprise either that it took something around the £50m mark to prise him away to Arsenal. He is the one player Leeds have failed to replace in any way, shape or form.

Where money should have been invested and where the board stand indicted was the failure to address the Bamford void, specifically in the January window just gone. To have three wingers in Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Daniel James but no out-and-out centre-forward (James in that role is a sad joke) smacks of stupidity and lacks meaningful forethought.

We as Leeds fans, on an extremely limited budget, have been privileged to have had the best part of five fantastic Bielsa years. We are only getting to know Marche and while initial impressions can sometimes mask a multitude, I have to confess to being impressed.

He has a sensible football intellect, a touch of self-deprecation, humility and clear respect in drawing the line between what his immediate predecessor has achieved and what he needs to do to take it on from here.

If he can achieve the big ‘if’ and ‘but’ that I mentioned, it will be win-win all round but given what we as a global entity are witnessing in Ukraine it is vital we maintain some sort of perspective.

We don’t know what lies immediately ahead in a footballing context over the coming weeks. In truth, no one knows what to expect, but were Leeds to survive then a very significant legacy would endure.

I cannot think of a finer or more fitting tribute to a great footballing man. Either way, on behalf of the Irish Leeds fans everywhere, go raibh míle maith agat, Marcelo.