Monday 17 June 2019

Freddie Ljungberg to return to Arsenal as assistant coach

Freddie Ljungberg played more than 200 matches for the Gunners (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Freddie Ljungberg is set to become Arsenal's new assistant first-team coach, with Steve Bould taking charge of the under-23 team, the Premier League club have announced.

Former midfielder Ljungberg steps up from his role with the under-23s to work with head coach Unai Emery.

Ljungberg said on the club website: "I'm really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies."

