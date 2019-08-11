Frank Lampard snaps back after Jose Mourinho questions his team selection as Chelsea are thrashed at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho believes Frank Lampard made some mistakes on his first day as a Premier League manager, as he suggested the novice coach picked too many youthful performers in his line-up as his side were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho believes Frank Lampard made some mistakes on his first day as a Premier League manager, as he suggested the novice coach picked too many youthful performers in his line-up as his side were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United.

N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso and Olivier Giroud were among the experienced players left out as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham struggled to justify their selection, with former Chelsea and United manager Mourinho suggesting Lampard needed more experience in his line-up for such a high profile game,

"It's not about being a senior player or not senior, it's about performance," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"You have to go during the season for meritocracy, the ones who deserve to play are the ones who have to play. In the beginning of the season you have to go for the ones you think who are ready to give you more

"If Willian is injured… I understand that Willian is not here, if Willian is not injured and just late for his preparation I don't understand why he's not here. Because to play 20 mins to play 30 mins you don't need to be fit. You can come from three weeks with an injury and arrive, if you have the right mentality, you are ready.

"If Kante can play 30-35 minutes he can start the game. And then if he lasts only one hour then he lasts one hour. It's difficult to say because I was not there and maybe the reality is completely different.

"One thing I was very critical with is when I am the manager and you are the pundit sometimes you say things I think to myself, 'you don't know what is going on, what are you saying? You are completely wrong'.

"Maybe Frank listens to us and says Kante is impossible to play, but my feeling is that today they had a possibility to play with more know-how.

"Alonso was on the bench, Kante was on the bench, Giroud was on the bench, and to come to Old Trafford, even if this is not the huge Manchester United that used to scare people, it's Manchester United.

"It's the first match at home, the first match of the season, people are excited, the stadium is on fire waiting for something positive.

"A little bit of experience [from Chelsea] would fit well with the team. 'You look to the performance of Mason Mount, the performance of Tammy Abraham, you look to the performance even of (Andreas) Christensen and for matches of this dimension you need a little bit more."

Mason Mount started as Frank Lampard put his faith in young players (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lampard suggested his side did not deserved to be on the end of such a heavy defeat, after suggesting he could not pick some of the players Mourinho was calling.

"He didn't like the performance of Mason Mount? Did he say Mason Mount?" questioned Lampard when Mourinho's comments were put to him. "I can't drag players out of the medical room, these are the players that played.

"I don't need to be too concerned about what anyone else says pundit-wise or whoever they may be. They have to speak for themselves. At the same time, what's clear is the squad is the squad we've got.

"We were better team in 45-60 minutes. They were ruthless. I believe in the squad that we have. If we were more clinical then it could have been a different game.

"In terms of the squad we couldn't bring players in this summer. This is going to be a work in progress in a degree. The players are disappointment, but there were elements that I really liked. I want to work. I think what the fans want to see is a team that wants to play the right way.

"We are missing internationals and big players but I don't want that to be an excuse. We were competing for long periods. We made four mistakes and they put them away. It is a reality check for us all.

"We are Chelsea. We don't want to come here and lose 4-0. It wasn't a 4-0 game for long periods but we need to accept it.

"But we have Super Cup coming and then first home game so we take the good bits and bad bits and analyse them."

Online Editors