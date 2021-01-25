Frank Lampard sacked as Chelsea manager with Thomas Tuchel set to take over

Frank Lampard's reign as Chelsea manager has come to an end, with former Paris St Germain boss Thomas Tuchel expected to replace the Blues legend at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard appeared to be on the brink of the sack last week when stories emerged suggesting a managerial change was imminent unless results improved quickly, with Sunday's FA Cup win against Luton not enough to halt the winds of change.

"Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard," read a statement on the club's website.

"This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

"We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club's expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

"There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season."

There was even a rare quote from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich issued by the club as he stated: "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

"On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge."

While there was always good will towards Lampard from Chelsea fans after his glorious playing career with the club, his side have failed to deliver this season after a huge investment in the transfer market last summer.

Chelsea's record goalscorer signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2019 and in spite of a transfer ban, led them to the FA Cup final and a fourth-place finish in his first managerial campaign at Stamford Bridge.

With cash to spend ahead of this season, the arrivals of Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have failed to translate into improved results and they are ninth in the Premier League at the halfway point.

The Blues have lost six times already in the league, with five of them during their last eight matches and the scrutiny on the former midfielder increased even more following the comprehensive loss at Leicester.

It is understood the decision to sack Lampard was made several days before his exit was confirmed, with alternative candidates contacted last week as the club made the decision to make a change.

Now Tuchel looks set to be handed the task of getting Chelsea firing, with the German tactician - set to become the 15th manager of Abramovich's 18-year reign - left in little doubt that he will face a similar fate to Lampard if he does not bring instant results.

