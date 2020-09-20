| 13.8°C Dublin

Frank Lampard must prove himself very quickly or face the axe

Roy Curtis

Frank Lampard, pictured, has hailed new recruit Thiago Silva’s leadership qualities (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Unlike his besieged tutor, Jose Mourinho, the jury is not yet ogling Frank Lampard as if he was no more than some creaking, condemned building awaiting the wrecking ball’s knock-out punch.

Yet, as Chelsea’s child of fortune prepares to be measured against the Premier League gold standard this afternoon, there is a brutal truth that Lampard cannot outrun.

It is the one declaring that Mourinho apart – and the fallen Special One is increasingly viewed as a fossil of some time-expired football civilization – no coach in the English game finds himself under such intense scrutiny.

