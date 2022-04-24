| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Frank Lampard is very lucky to be at Anfield this afternoon - he doesn't deserve to be there

John Aldridge

Everton manager Frank Lampard. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Expand

Close

Everton manager Frank Lampard. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Everton manager Frank Lampard. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Everton manager Frank Lampard. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

FRANK Lampard is a very lucky lad to be on the touchline as Everton manager for today’s Merseyside derby at Anfield – as I don’t think he deserves to be there.

Lampard was a fantastic player for Chelsea and England, with his goal-scoring record from midfield cementing his legacy as one of the greats of the Premier League era.

Most Watched

Privacy