Frank Lampard in running for Everton job if top choice Roberto Martinez denied Goodison Park return

Frank Lampard is considered an alternative option if Everton cannot prise Roberto Martinez away from Belgium.

Martinez is the overwhelming first choice to succeed Rafael Benitez, who was sacked on Sunday after a miserable six months in the job.

But the Belgian FA are fighting to hold onto the Spaniard, who has led them to the top of the FIFA world rankings in his five-and-a-half years in charge.

Martinez is believed to be interested in a return to Everton, despite being sacked by them in 2016. But the Merseysiders are also considering other options, with Lampard among the names in contention.

The former Chelsea manager has been out of work since being sacked by Roman Abramovich almost a year ago.

He has made it clear that he is ready to return to management and has spoken to clubs in recent months.

He was a candidate for the vacant jobs at Norwich and Aston Villa and revealed his intentions in an interview with Gary Neville last month.

“I want to work,” he said. “I’m ready to work. I’ve enjoyed parts of being out of the game.

“It has given me a lot of reflection to use that to plan for the future so I’m ready to work and I’m excited about it and I miss it.”

