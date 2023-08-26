Former Premier League referee Mike Dean blames VAR controversy on use of the word 'mate'

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has launched a defence on his controversial VAR comments, saying it is an “absolute farce” to suggest he did not send Anthony Taylor to the pitchside monitor because they are friends.

Dean has come in for heavy criticism this week after revealing that he failed to intervene on a major VAR call last season because he did not want to cause Taylor any “grief”.

The incident in question was a hair-pull from Cristian Romero on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella seconds before Harry Kane’s equaliser for Tottenham Hotspur.

Dean told William Hill’s Up Front with Simon Jordan: “I said to Anthony afterwards: ‘I just didn’t want to send you to the screen after what has gone on in the game’. I didn’t want to send him up because he is a mate as well as a referee and I think I didn’t want to send him up because I didn’t want any more grief than he already had.”

Speaking on Saturday on Sky Sports, Dean said his comments have been “blown all out of proportion”.

He admitted, however, that the use of the word “mate” was incorrect and insisted he was simply trying to suggest that the two officials were colleagues on the day.

‘Blown all out of proportion’

“Referring to him as a mate, what you’ve got to look at in context, you may not like some guys in your refereeing group,” said Dean. “But when you get a game at the weekend, there’s four of you in the middle, a VAR and an assistant VAR.

“Those six people, those are your mates for the day. You might play in a professional team, there are 11 players and you might not like three or four of them. But at 3 o’clock on a Saturday afternoon, they are your mates and you want your mates to do well. So the mate thing has been blown all out of proportion to be fair.

“I want to support the referee as much as I can and that’s what you do as a VAR. Yes I was wrong and I should have sent him to the screen but to say I didn’t send him over because he was a mate is an absolute farce and it’s just been blown all out of proportion to be honest with you, just people trying to make a story.

“Both managers had been cautioned, he had cautioned about eight or nine players and I tried to protect the referee. Not because he’s my mate but because I tried to protect the referee.”

Dean accepted it was a “bad mistake” on the day and sought to clarify his use of the word “mate”, adding: “The wording I used was probably not the right word. If I said colleague, it’s a bit different. Because I used the word friend everyone thought ‘Oh he’s your best mate’. He’s not my best mate, we’re just mates on the day. When you go out as a team of six, you want to look after your mate in the middle. That is what you do.”