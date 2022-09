Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is in advanced talks to join Newcastle.

The move comes after Magpies keeper Karl Darlow sustained an injury in training on Wednesday.

Karius is a free agent after his Liverpool contract ended in the summer.

The 29-year-old hadn’t played for the Reds since Alisson signed in 2018, spending the last two years on loan at Turkish outfit Besiktas and German Bundesliga club Union Berlin.