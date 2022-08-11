Former Juve chief Fabio Paratici – the man pulling the strings behind the scenes for Spurs

Some say Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici would no longer be at the club were it not for the appointment of Antonio Conte last November. Paratici has made differences on and off the pitch, including insisting on the team bus being branded with the club name and logo

It will not be hard to spot the Tottenham team bus when it pulls into Stamford Bridge for Sunday’s London derby against Chelsea. Emblazoned with the club’s crest and ‘Tottenham Hotspur’ in giant letters, the coach is anything but subtle. And once it has pulled up, out will spill Antonio Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici, both dressed in sharp club suits.

The bus and suits were both introduced by Paratici last summer, and represent a gradual change of culture at Spurs since his appointment. Having worked at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Juventus, Paratici told Tottenham that branding the bus would help to change perceptions of a club that has so often been accused of trying to cut corners.

Matchday suits were also introduced, with the message very much that Tottenham mean business when they arrive for games. Paratici did not want Spurs simply talking of being a big club, he was adamant that they must act like one, too.

For more than a decade, Chelsea have been able to look down at Tottenham, now Spurs not only have a stadium that is the envy of their London rivals but a head coach, squad and momentum that they must be wary of.

In Paratici, Tottenham also have something the new Chelsea ownership are looking for: an experienced leader in charge of the football operation who can deliver what the head coach wants, while also working on some of the finer, non-playing details.

It is, of course, Conte, who must take most of the credit for altering the direction of Tottenham’s travel, having pulled the club up from ninth place into the top four and demanding the very best of everybody around him.

Paratici’s role in Tottenham transfers

Some sources are adamant that Paratici would no longer be at Tottenham were it not for the appointment of Conte last November, but some of the 50-year-old’s most important work was done before the former Chelsea coach arrived.

Spurs would simply not have been in a position to tempt Conte back to the Premier League, having already failed with one approach, had Harry Kane joined Manchester City last summer.

Paratici – who played for 12 different clubs in his native Italy – told Kane that City’s only bid of £85m, plus £15m in add-ons, was not one that demonstrated a realistic desire to sign him. He explained that while Pep Guardiola may have wanted him, the club must have been less certain and that was borne out by the fact their attentions turned to Erling Haaland 12 months later.

Those involved in talks about Kane’s future describe Paratici’s impact as “phenomenal” – and the smart money is very much on the England captain eventually signing a new contract.

There were also significant mistakes made by Paratici after starting his job on July 1 last year with the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, who was completely unsuited to the post.

He also signed some players who either needed time and Conte’s coaching to adapt to English football or could simply not make the transition.

There was, however, a spectacular success in the form of defender Cristian Romero, who, for £41m following an initial loan, immediately demonstrated that he would be a bargain.

Romero was known to Paratici from their time at Juventus, as were January additions Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. Their influence, under the guidance of Conte, has been transformative. Kulusevski, who scored and assisted last weekend, will cost £29.2m by the time Spurs sign him permanently and, on his current trajectory, the Swede will already be worth more than twice that fee.

The £15.8m Tottenham initially paid Juve also looks like a relative pittance in Premier League terms.

Passion in the boardroom, and the dug-outs

Paratici made another subtle change behind the scenes last summer, promoting Allan Dixon, the brother-in-law of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. Dixon was a popular player liaison officer before being made ‘team manager’ by Mauricio Pochettino, acting as a conduit between the dressing room and the head coach. Paratici tweaked the role again to make Dixon more prominent on the touchline. Watch out for the Brad Friedel lookalike near Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Paratici is ruthless in his pursuit of the best and is said to be tactically astute, which is why he was not too proud to recommend the sacking of Nuno after just four months in charge, following a defeat to Manchester United which particularly infuriated him.

Paratici will forcefully voice his opinion in the boardroom, and has been known to shout and offer his resignation in protest against decisions he felt were going against him.

That spirit has also been felt by opponents. Chelsea staff were unhappy with the way Paratici behaved from behind the dug-outs during their visit to Tottenham last September – and during a pre-season friendly against Roma, Jose Mourinho, of all people, had to act as a peacekeeper after Paratici had become involved in a slanging match with one of his staff.

Conte’s right-hand man

A fighter himself, Conte no doubt appreciates having somebody firmly in his corner and Spurs can no longer face accusations of being a soft touch – something Paratici had been acutely aware of while at Juventus. It was Giorgio Chiellini who said: “It’s the history of Tottenham” after Juve knocked them out of the Champions League in 2018.

Paratici also fought for more staff in each department and Spurs this summer appointed Gretar Steinsson to work alongside Paratici as performance director, with Andy Scoulding arriving as assistant. There was also an addition made to the coaching department, with Conte able to hire Gianni Vio as the club’s first set-piece specialist.

Perhaps most importantly, Paratici has helped convince Levy to review Tottenham’s transfer policy this summer. The biggest change has been that Spurs spent early.

They also spent heavily on Richarlison, a forward who is far from certain of starting and, barring an injury to Kulusevski, Kane or Son Heung-min, will be on the substitutes’ bench on Sunday.

Conte’s bench was embarrassingly thin when Tottenham visited Stamford Bridge twice inside three weeks last season, but this weekend Richarlison will step on to a bench that included Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Yves Bissouma and Lucas Moura in the opening-day victory over Southampton.

His first 12 months, or so, at Spurs have not been without their bumps, but Paratici can be pleased with the way he has helped set the wheels on the club’s new ambitions in motion.

