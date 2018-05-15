Former Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel (37) killed in car accident

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel has died in a car accident, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has announced. He was 37.

Former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel has died in a car accident, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has announced. He was 37.

Samuel is reported to have been involved in a collision with a truck in Cheshire on Tuesday morning.

"We've received some terrible news that former national defender and ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England," the Trinidad and Tobago FA said on its official Facebook page. "According to reports, Jlloyd was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national team-mates at this time extend deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago." Samuel was born in the city of San Fernando in the south-west of Trinidad but moved to England as a youngster and represented London Schoolboys teams.

He played youth football for Charlton before joining Villa, where he made nearly 200 appearances between 1999 and 2007. Samuel was capped by England from Under-18 to Under-21 level and was an unused substitute for a senior international against Sweden in 2004.

He attempted to switch international allegiance before Trinidad and Tobago played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Although his application was rejected by FIFA because he was over 21 at the time, he later represented the country of his birth.

Samuel joined Bolton in 2007, where he made 83 appearances, and also had loan spells at Gillingham and Cardiff before ending his playing career in Iran.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident," said a post on Villa's official Twitter account ahead of their Sky Bet Championship play-off game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

"Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time." Cardiff also paid tribute to Samuel by tweeting: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former #CardiffCity defender, Jlloyd Samuel." "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Press Association