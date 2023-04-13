Form and finance – Why Liverpool pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham

Defeats to Real Madrid and Manchester City were Liverpool’s most demoralising of the season. Until right now.

In stepping aside to allow others to fight for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have been forced to issue a humbling statement of their current standing. Unable to compete on the pitch against the Premier League and Champions League competitors, they have been forced to concede how far behind they are off it, too.

Liverpool have opted out of what was in danger of becoming a Bellingham saga for several reasons.

First, they are unsure if the England midfielder will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Second, they are even less sure Anfield would be his preferred option given the spending power of those who want him. Jurgen Klopp had no desire for a bidding war when alternatives can be secured cheaper and quicker.

Third, Liverpool cannot afford to buy Bellingham and fund the rest of their summer spending, even if he calls Klopp and starts singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ down the phone.

There is awareness at Anfield how negatively this revelation will be received. Indeed, Klopp hinted as much last week when suggesting some people “will not be happy” with what the club does over the summer, although at the time few anticipated he was countenancing walking away from Bellingham.

It is understood when the Liverpool coach is asked about the decision he will emphasise how hands-on and on-board he is with the club’s transfer strategy. Obviously he has no control over how much there is to spend, but nobody is more influential when it comes to determining how to spend what there is.

Klopp has been forced to re-evaluate what the squad needs after a dismal campaign. Last summer, he may have imagined a scenario in which Bellingham would be the perfect addition to a fully functional, title-chasing, Champions League-ready team. Instead, he needs at least four top class additions. That is impossible if his entire budget is allocated to one player.

Targeting Bellingham was always going to be complicated for Liverpool’s principal owner John W. Henry once supporters’ hopes were raised to such heights it was rather like the club had its sights on another title rather than a player’s signature.

The more impressive Bellingham performed in a Dortmund and England shirt, the more his valuation swelled, and the more incompatible a summer deal looked with the Fenway ownership model.

The clues have been there all season that Liverpool were worried about how much the teenager would cost. It was written in black and white when FSG announced the beginning of their investment search. But even if a minority partner is imminent, the methodology will not change.

The club’s success under Klopp is built on the notion of identifying and recruiting young players before they became expensive superstars. In effect, Liverpool needed to buy Bellingham when he might have cost £10m from Birmingham, not over £100m from Dortmund.

The anomalies, of course, are the deals for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, who at the time set world records for a centre-half and goalkeeper. An extensive list of other pricey signings can be made, but in each case so could the fees recouped by outgoings, from Phillipe Coutinho in 2017 to Sadio Mane in 2022. Liverpool have sold as well as they have bought under Klopp.

​Those hoping for a summer splurge on Bellingham believed money was set aside for the expensive, ready-made midfielder Liverpool have needed since last summer. Indeed, when Klopp spent in excess of £35m for Cody Gakpo in January, it seemed incomprehensible he was doing so at the expense of missing out on his preferred summer target.

Klopp has also spoken so enthusiastically about Bellingham, it is hard to believe he has given up on the idea of coaching him without deep thought and significant regrets. If there is one glimmer of hope for those still hoping he ends up at Anfield, it could be that Bellingham opts to remain in the Bundesliga for another season, opening up the possibility for him being more affordable at a later date.

For Klopp and Liverpool, the pressure to sign high class alternatives will intensify. Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher are certainly targets. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is too. Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch also fits the FSG model.

Stand by for Klopp to announce there is more than one midfielder in the world. The counter-argument is that was the case last summer, too. Instead Liverpool made what now looks like a calamitous transfer error in waiting for the one they really wanted but could never be sure of getting.