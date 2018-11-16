Claudio Ranieri was unveiled as Fulham manager on Friday. Here Press Association Sport looks at some of the things the charismatic Italian said.

Claudio Ranieri was unveiled as Fulham manager on Friday. Here Press Association Sport looks at some of the things the charismatic Italian said.

'Forget what happened yesterday' - What Claudio Ranieri said in his first press conference as Fulham manager

On succeeding Slavisa Jokanovic, who was his first signing at Chelsea:

"Joka was a fantastic player and also as a manager he made very good things. He made fantastic things here in Fulham, but that is our life, the life of the manager or coach, when something goes badly, you have to change. It happened to me in Leicester, not only Leicester. It's normal."

On comparing his achievements:

"Forget what happened yesterday. I look always forward. I'm an ambitious man. I believe I have good players. Now I have to choose players who show me fighting spirit. With quality, fighting spirit and unity, the players help each other."

On the Leicester helicopter crash which killed five people, including Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha:

"Vichai made a fantastic thing, not only winning the Premier League. What he did in the city with the people, with the fans, for everybody. He has a big heart. And when I think how many times I took the helicopter, it's unbelievable."

On how old the 67-year-old feels:

"Young. I feel young. I met today Steve McClaren and he said 'how do you feel this way? How old are you?' '67' 'Where do you take the energy?' 'From my players'. Yes, it's a good cable between me and the players and the fans."

On substance over style:

"I hope we can play well, but if I play well and lose the match it's a big problem. I hope to play badly and win the match. Now it's important to win the match."

On the need to be defensively stronger:

"Play football, play well, but when you lose the ball I want to see you with an anchor, like pirates."

On providing an incentive for his players to keep a clean sheet:

"I have to promise something more. Pizza is not enough now. I don't know. Let me think. It's better everybody to McDonald's."

On 'dilly dong, dilly dong' and the bell he used to keep his players alert:

"Do you need to wake up? I said dilly ding, dilly dong to wake up."

On playing former clubs Chelsea and Leicester in his second and third games, after November 24 versus Southampton:

"I think only of Southampton. In this moment it's important. Don't think about other things, Southampton, Southampton. And then after Southampton, Chelsea."

Press Association