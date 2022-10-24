Forest show how a waning Virgil van Dijk may be biggest concern of all for Jurgen Klopp

Even as the City Ground bounced in delight, Jurgen Klopp was certain why his Liverpool team lost to Nottingham Forest.

“This game was decided in six or seven set-pieces,” the Liverpool manager said in the stadium’s press room shortly after the final whistle. “One was the one they scored from, the rest we didn’t.”

That his players did not take the opportunity from half a dozen gilt-edged chances, he suggested, was down to just two factors. Some inspirational goalkeeping from Forest’s Dean Henderson was one reason, not least his save from Virgil van Dijk’s header in added time. But the main reason Klopp reckoned Liverpool failed to secure their first league win on the road this season was their profligacy.

“Who can we blame for not finishing off situations?” Klopp said. “There are not a lot of people out there, there’s just us.” And mainly there was Van Dijk, who he singled out for criticism.

​“He made two really good chances. The better ones came when we just missed the goal. There’s no real reason for it.”

The defender’s most glaring miss was in the first half, when James Milner’s cross found him alone behind the Forest defence. Perhaps momentarily distracted by the thought he might be offside, instead of heading the ball goalwards, Van Dijk sent it sideways in the vague direction of Roberto Firmino.

But then, for all his physical presence in attacking situations, Van Dijk is not a centre-forward. His role is to marshal the defence.

And it was while defending the set-piece from which Forest scored that a perhaps more telling indictment of his culpability might be found.

Joe Gomez, his centre-back partner, had just been suckered into conceding a free-kick, hauling down former Liverpool trainee Taiwo Awoniyi. It was a long way out, but Ryan Yates’s perceptive free-kick was directed at Steve Cook at the far edge of the area. The defender’s cross was hard and low and Awoniyi made firm connection, steering it on to a post.

It was what happened next that might concern Liverpool fans, not to mention their manager. As the ball bounced back into the fray, Van Dijk did not move. It landed back at Awoniyi’s feet, and he chipped it over Alisson into the net.

If Van Dijk had launched himself in its direction it is unlikely he would have reached it. But the fact was, he just stood and watched.

As Milner again showed when he slid in with one of his trademark last-ditch interventions to block a shot from Morgan Gibbs-White, in football, no cause is a lost one. Yet Van Dijk made no such attempt. His statuesque response was not born of lack of commitment. What it may be is a symptom of a decline in his reaction time.

This is not a guaranteed product of the ageing process. Milner, at 36, is five years older. The fact is, however, Van Dijk is becoming increasingly prone to such moments.

As gloating Manchester United fans will tell you, this was not the first time this season he had been caught on his heels. The speed of defensive thought that made him such a titan may be on the decline. And for Klopp, that could prove far more worrying than any misses from set-pieces. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]