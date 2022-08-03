Forest fire burns at the top again as Irish spark has dimmed

For some of their supporters, it will be like exiting a time warp, for others a case of restoring the natural order.

Either way, the return to the top flight in England of Nottingham Forest, for the first time in 24 years, offers a more tempting side story for the Premier League season to come, instead of just asking which one of Manchester City or Liverpool will win the two-horse race for the title.

Football cannot be a prisoner of the past – it’s not so long ago that City were in the old Third Division, and three clubs who will play in the Premier League this term were in the third tier the year that the Premier League was born, so history isn’t always relevant to today.

But there was a time when Nottingham Forest were kings of Europe (1979 & 1980), contenders in England (they finished in the top three in the old First Division 1987/’88 and ’88/’89) and able to hold their own in the Premier League (a remarkable third-place finish in 1994/’95).

In the recent era, when sides like Burnley were able to not just get into but stay in the top flight, it seems incredible that a club of Forest’s size really could spend more than two decades outside the Premier bubble.

Forest were the club that launched Roy Keane and Andy Reid, but also killed off the managerial careers of Martin O’Neill and Chris Hughton: O’Neill was there for six months (2019), Hughton a bit longer (11 months), but both were unable to give Forest fans what they wanted and neither has managed again (although Hughton is involved with the World Cup-bound Ghana).

The Irish angle cuts both ways, successes and failures.

The reach that Forest have in Ireland is historical. Limerick native Tommy Gaynor is still regularly invited to events with Forest’s Irish-based fan clubs as he played for the side at a time when they were competitive in the English top flight, and could even have won the league one year only to be pipped by an untouchable Liverpool.

But any Irish Forest fan from those days, who was maybe raised on the European Cup wins and then saw Gaynor help bed Keane into the team, is now well into his or her 50s, dining out on past glories but still eager to hear the tales of Clough, Pearce, Sheringham and Walker, days when the England team usually had at least one Forest man in the side.

Another Munster man schooled in the League of Ireland, Roy Keane, took on Gaynor’s mantle at Forest, with three seasons in the top flight (1990-’93) for Keane at the club, as their time overlapped.

“We’d a similar background – from Ireland but not from Dublin, we’d played in the League of Ireland. I would try to point him in the right direction but when a lad is young, they never go in that direction, they need to find their own way, and he did settle in well at Forest,” Gaynor (inset) told this newspaper about Keane earlier this year, Gaynor a Forest man for five years (1987-’92).

An unfashionable side capable of finishing third and ninth in the Premier League, as Forest did between 1994 and 1996, was attractive to Irish schoolboy clubs, players and their parents.

And so the Irish underage teams which enjoyed that success under Brian Kerr in the late 1990s had a solid Forest influence: John Burns was in the squad that finished third at the World Youth Cup finals in 1997, and the U-16 and U-18 sides which won the Euro titles in 1998 had four Forest boys (Andy Reid, Keith Foy, John Thompson and Dave Freeman).

Their timing was unfortunate: they were all on the books of Forest in the summer of 1999, when the club tumbled out of the Premier League, and by 2003, when three of the club’s players featured for the Ireland senior side, in a friendly win over Canada (Reid, Thompson and loanee Stephen McPhail), the peak of the Forest-Ireland relationship was reached.

After that the love affair cooled, only a handful of Forest men wee capped by Ireland over the next two decades (Simon Cox, Daryl Murphy, Cyrus Christie, Harry Arter and Reid, back at the club for his second spell).

Ireland’s influence there was now behind the scenes: Steven Reid was coach, assistant manager and even caretaker manager for a spell after Hughton was sacked, but he’s recently opted to back away from club football to focus on a career working on the mental health side of the game.

Andy Reid, who played 290 times across two spells and was twice voted the club’s player of the year, left his FAI post as manager of the Irish U-18s to work full-time as boss of Forest’s U-23 side.

Another familiar face on his staff is ex-Shelbourne and Dundalk player Dave Rogers, but the club’s recruitment in Ireland has been scaled back to nothing, Brexit another complication leading to a lack of interest.

Around 2002, the Irish U-21 side often had three Forest players in the starting XI but it’s 11 years since a Forest player was last capped at underage level by Ireland.

In his time as Ireland manager, O’Neill struggled to get through a week without mentioning Forest’s European Cup triumphs, and in an era where the Champions League is essentially a beauty contest for rich clubs backed by petrodollars or bloated, self-satisfied outfits like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the idea of Nottingham being home to the European champions, in successive years, remains a thrilling tale.

Keane always mentioned Brian Clough as one person who had a major influence on his career, and he was always thankful to the club and to Clough for giving him the chance that dozens in the UK had denied him, that stunning debut away to Liverpool a key moment.

“He’d given me my chance and I owed everything I had to him,” Keane said of Clough.

It wasn’t all perfect there, though.

In the first season of the Premier League (1992/’93) Keane was on a wage of £700 a week at Forest (“I was one of the lowest-paid players in the team”) and, with his finances stretched by the purchase of his first house, he found himself overdrawn at the bank.

Keane had to fight hard to get an improved contract from the club.

With Forest struggling to stay up in that debut season of the Premiership, it started to turn sour, as Keane claimed in his autobiography that “somebody at the club” leaked to the press the fact that Keane’s new contact had an escape clause, allowing him to leave if they were relegated.

It was seen in some quarters as a bid to divert attention from the board’s failings and make Keane the fans’ target.

Once they were relegated, Keane’s departure was inevitable but, again, there was angst.

Forest wanted Keane to go to Blackburn Rovers as they were willing to pay £4m, but, after his famous chat with Alex Ferguson over a snooker table, Keane wanted to sign for Manchester United, who were only offering £3m.

He refused to move to Blackburn and his reward was, in his own words, “to be declared a non-person” and forced to train with the reserves; the stand-off was only settled when United upped their bid to £3.75m.

Forest found there was life after Keane: after one season in the second tier they were back in the Premier League, for the 1994/’95 campaign, where a bright young side came up with one of the great Premier League-era stories to finish third, qualifying for Europe.

The following season they finished in the top half of the table, but that was as good as it got as Forest were relegated (1996/’97), promoted back to the Premier League then relegated again (1998/’99).

It’s too easy to say that Forest have been, and can now be again, scrappy fighters.

Their form in the late 1980s, when they were genuine contenders for the league title, was a tribute to Clough, his recruitment, management style and the quality of players.

“It was a team of internationals, basically. I had five years there, we finished second, third and fourth in the top division in England,” said Gaynor.

“In my first year there (1987/’88) we finished third, Liverpool won the league. At Christmas we beat Arsenal, away, to go second but we were still behind Liverpool.

“The next season (1988/’89) when it was that Liverpool-Arsenal battle on the last day, we finished third. Great days.”

No one predicted that a Keane-less Forest could finish in the top three just after promotion, as they did in 1994/’95.

No one is predicting they’ll compete this season either.

Pre-season form has not set pulses racing: a 1-0 win over Burton Albion, draws with Notts County and Barnsley, a 1-0 loss to Union Berlin.

But they’ve retained a lot of what once made Forest great, good recruitment under Steve Cooper with a focus on local talent – nine of the starting XI who beat Huddersfield Town in the play-off final were British, so Forest could be the most English of Premier League clubs this season.

It’s just a pity that the Irish influence there has been dimmed. For now.