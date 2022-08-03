| 17.4°C Dublin

Forest fire burns at the top again as Irish spark has dimmed

Once a hotbed of talent from these shores, Premier League return highlights new reality

Breakthrough: Roy Keane has always maintained his gratitude to Brian Clough and Nottingham Forest for giving him his chance. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Expand

Breakthrough: Roy Keane has always maintained his gratitude to Brian Clough and Nottingham Forest for giving him his chance. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aidan Fitzmaurice

For some of their supporters, it will be like exiting a time warp, for others a case of restoring the natural order.

Either way, the return to the top flight in England of Nottingham Forest, for the first time in 24 years, offers a more tempting side story for the Premier League season to come, instead of just asking which one of Manchester City or Liverpool will win the two-horse race for the title.

