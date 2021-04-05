For the sake of his career, Kane needs to leave Spurs

Harry Kane needs to get the hell out of Spurs. If the Premier League’s best striker doesn’t leave White Hart Lane pronto he could end his career haunted by thoughts of what might have been.

Yesterday’s meeting with Newcastle United was a microcosm of Kane’s season with Spurs. Having scored two goals which put him top of the Premier League scoring charts, he was let down by his team-mates as Tottenham’s hopes of a Champions League spot suffered another blow.

With Liverpool returning to form it looks unlikely that a Spurs side unable to beat a home team which had lost nine of its previous 14 league matches will secure a top-four slot. That would leave one of Europe’s finest strikers on the outside looking in at the continent’s premier club competition for a second successive season.

Should Spurs fall short, it will be no fault of Kane’s. Only Robert Lewandowski has surpassed his combined total of goals and assists in Europe’s major leagues this season. What makes Kane’s achievement remarkable is that unlike Lewandowski or third-placed Lionel Messi, he doesn’t play in a side which usually enjoys the lion’s share of possession while creating loads of opportunities.

Instead he’s marooned on a team whose safety-first approach seriously limits his chances. Yet the opportunist’s edge remains as keen as ever. His second goal yesterday was an archetypal Kane effort, the well-timed run to find space, the perfect first touch so he could take Tanguy Ndombele’s pass in his stride and the powerful angled drive past Martin Dubravka which made a half-chance look like a sitter.

Six minutes from time, a Spurs counter-attack put Kane in a similar position but instead of going across goal he manufactured a shot in the other direction which wrong-footed the ’keeper but came back off the post.

Less than a minute later, Newcastle equalised. They should have never been in a position to do so. Spurs’ ability to cut through their weaker opposition was most clearly showcased when, stung by going 1-0 behind, a slick move saw them level within 30 seconds.

A braver approach would surely have seen Spurs win this one comfortably. But not for the first time this season Jose Mourinho’s caginess cost his team vital points. The manager’s approach has been a failure from a pragmatic as well as an aesthetic point of view. The extent of that failure has been camouflaged by Kane without whose immense contribution Mourinho would already have been sacked.

It’s instructive to compare the situations of Kane and Lewandowski. Three seasons ago, both scored 41 goals from 48 games at club level. Their paths have diverged greatly since. Lewandowski has won a Champions League, a World Club Championship and two Bundesliga titles. He would’ve won the Ballon d’Or as well had it not been cancelled.

In the same period, Kane won nothing. He’s never won anything apart from a couple of individual awards. Yet few would suggest there’s any gulf in class between him and Lewandowski. Kane must envy the quality of supply enjoyed by the Bayern Munich striker whose style is so much like his own.

It’s hard to see why Kane would want to stay at Spurs. Mourinho will probably be sacked at the end of this season, ushering in a new boss and another period of transition. It’s unlikely club chief Daniel Levy will alter the parsimonious transfer policy which prevents Spurs from becoming an elite club.

The current Kane speculation resembles that which surrounded Wayne Rooney when he seemed about to join Manchester City in October 2010. The 25-year-old changed his mind and opted to stay at Old Trafford, a decision which appeared justified when he played some of the best football of his career in the next three seasons.

Yet things fizzled out subsequently. Rooney scored just 25 league goals in his final three seasons at Old Trafford and by the time he was offloaded to Everton had become such a peripheral figure as to seem much older than his 31 years.

Whether a move to City would have rejuvenated and prolonged Rooney’s career is one of the more intriguing questions of recent football history. Familiarity certainly seemed to breed staleness for Kane’s predecessor as England’s leading striker. It’s possible the Spurs star, running out of time for honours on a team of also-rans, might eventually stagnate in a similar manner.

A Kane move to another Premier League club would have a seismic effect on the league’s competitive balance. Not just because of his world-class status but because even the top sides are currently short of natural goalscorers.

Manchester City and Manchester United’s top marksmen in this season’s league, Ilkay Gundogan and Bruno Fernandes, are essentially midfielders. The strikers immediately behind Kane and Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts are Patrick Bamford, Son Heung-Min, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy, Alexandre Lacazette and Ollie Watkins.

It’s a far cry from four seasons ago when Kane topped the charts with Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his heels.

The addition of Kane could ensure that elusive Champions League victory for City or turn United into title contenders. Chelsea are never mentioned in the transfer conversation, but their need for a striker, with Timo Werner misfiring and Tammy Abraham and Jorginho joint top-scoring with half a dozen league goals, is the greatest of all.

Real Madrid and PSG are other possible destinations but there’s a steadfast Englishness about Kane which makes him seem an unlikely export.

The destination may be less important than the decision to go. There’s nothing left for Harry Kane in North London. He’s done his job and paid his dues. He owes his club nothing. They owed him better company on the pitch and in the dugout.

Spurs don’t deserve Harry Kane. Not anymore.