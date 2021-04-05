| 6.6°C Dublin

For the sake of his career, Kane needs to leave Spurs

Another two goals for the striker but another two points dropped as they fail to take top-four chance

Spurs' Harry Kane scores his team's first goal against Newcastle United at St James Park. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Expand

Eamonn Sweeney

Harry Kane needs to get the hell out of Spurs. If the Premier League’s best striker doesn’t leave White Hart Lane pronto he could end his career haunted by thoughts of what might have been.

Yesterday’s meeting with Newcastle United was a microcosm of Kane’s season with Spurs. Having scored two goals which put him top of the Premier League scoring charts, he was let down by his team-mates as Tottenham’s hopes of a Champions League spot suffered another blow.

With Liverpool returning to form it looks unlikely that a Spurs side unable to beat a home team which had lost nine of its previous 14 league matches will secure a top-four slot. That would leave one of Europe’s finest strikers on the outside looking in at the continent’s premier club competition for a second successive season.

