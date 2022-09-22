Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham

Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

Manchester United may have gained an advantage in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Uk’s Daily Express reports, citing The Athletic. According to the paper, United have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old England international’s development and even building ties with his family in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature.

What the papers say

The Sun reports, via Calciomercato, that Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The 24-year-old has failed to impress boss Massimiliano Allegri since a £30m switch from Sassuolo.

Expand Close Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

The same paper writes, citing Bild, that Arsenal have made also contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about winger Jesper Lindstrom. The 22-year-old helped the Bundesliga side win the Europa League last season, earning them a spot in the Champions League for this campaign.

And Derby are closing in on the appointment of Rotherham manager Paul Warne, the Yorkshire Post says. The 49-year-old is Derby’s number one choice to become permanent manager after Liam Rosenior was relieved of his duties as interim boss.

Social media round-up

Nothing has changed about Shakhtar Donetsk position on Mudryk: €30m Everton bid turned down, no bid from Arsenal [talks with his agents, strong interest but no proposal made]. ⭐️���� #transfers Shakhtar remain on the same point: they want more than €50m for Mudryk ⤵️ https://t.co/g5dBDsA2yl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2022

Liverpool's marquee summer signing is having a tough time of it…https://t.co/1IqiRuAqp8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 21, 2022

Players to watch

Expand Close Sergio Busquets, Spain / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sergio Busquets, Spain

Joao Gomes: ESPN reports that Flamengo’s vice-president has said there has been “no proposal” for the 21-year-old, with the Brazilian midfielder linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sergio Busquets: Spanish outlet Sport says the 34-year-old Barcelona midfielder is willing to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami at the end of his contract next summer.