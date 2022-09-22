| 16°C Dublin

Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Expand
Sergio Busquets, Spain Expand
Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022. Expand

Close

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

Sergio Busquets, Spain

Sergio Busquets, Spain

Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

/

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

Online Editors

Manchester United may have gained an advantage in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Uk’s Daily Express reports, citing The Athletic. According to the paper, United have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old England international’s development and even building ties with his family in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature.

What the papers say

The Sun reports, via Calciomercato, that Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The 24-year-old has failed to impress boss Massimiliano Allegri since a £30m switch from Sassuolo.

Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022. Expand

Close

Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Rangers' Calvin Bassey and Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

The same paper writes, citing Bild, that Arsenal have made also contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about winger Jesper Lindstrom. The 22-year-old helped the Bundesliga side win the Europa League last season, earning them a spot in the Champions League for this campaign.

And Derby are closing in on the appointment of Rotherham manager Paul Warne, the Yorkshire Post says. The 49-year-old is Derby’s number one choice to become permanent manager after Liam Rosenior was relieved of his duties as interim boss.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Busquets, Spain Expand

Close

Sergio Busquets, Spain

Sergio Busquets, Spain

Sergio Busquets, Spain

Joao Gomes: ESPN reports that Flamengo’s vice-president has said there has been “no proposal” for the 21-year-old, with the Brazilian midfielder linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sergio Busquets: Spanish outlet Sport says the 34-year-old Barcelona midfielder is willing to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami at the end of his contract next summer.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy