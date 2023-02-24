Football rumours: Arsenal close in on new deal for Bukayo Saka (£200,000 a week)

Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new contract at Arsenal, reports the Daily Mail. The England winger, whose current deal with the Premier League leaders expires at the end of next season, is said to have agreed terms which will see him earn over £200,000 a week.

What the papers say

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are seen as the most likely destinations for Jude Bellingham should he leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to the Athletic. The 19-year-old England midfielder is also reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Barcelona but it is claimed his club would demand over £130million to sell Bellingham this summer.

One midfielder who could leave Anfield at the end of this season is Fabinho. The Mirror says the Brazil international could be part of a clearout as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his side.

Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top midfield target, reports Football.London. The West Ham and England midfielder has reportedly replaced Leicester’s Youri Tielemans at the top of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s summer wishlist.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kim Min-jae: Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Napoli centre-back in the Italian media.

Beto: The 25-year-old Udinese forward could be on Everton’s summer shortlist, says the Liverpool Echo.