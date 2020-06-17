Five things to look out for as the Premier League restarts this evening

Arsenal will take on Manchester City behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

After months of inaction, the Premier League returns this evening as football fans from all over the globe finally have the chance to get their fix of English top flight action.

Following a roller-coaster few months of uncertainty, the Premier League remained committed throughout to restarting the 2019/20 season after the March shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, on the day the action recommences, here are five topics fans might be discussing over the next few days as the Premier League enters a brave new world.

1 Will the players be heard in all their expletive glory?

This is an issue for the Premier League's PR people. As highlighted by Paul McGrath in his column this week, players shout on the field. They also throw in a few expletives for good measure. Sometimes they just can't help it.

Will they be told to tone the 'colourful language' down? Or will football's latest fad, piped crowd noise drown them out?

All will be revealed this evening when Aston Villa play host to Sheffield United and then later on, Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Etihad - or 'Emptyhad' - Stadium.

2 Atmosphere - Life on Mars, or better than expected?

If the restart of the German Bundesliga is anything to go by, then Premier League fans are in for something of an anti-climax.

The initial bounce of interest in the German top flight (simply because there was no other soccer to watch) has by now disintegrated. This is largely down to the severe lack of atmosphere in grounds coupled with a lack of familiarity with the teams.

Closed stadia and live tv matches aren't the best of bedfellows. Possibly the addition of crown noise and even cardboard cut-out fans might help, but fans will judge after this evening's games whether it really is good to be back.

Bayern Munich secured the Bundesliga title win a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen in an empty stadium on Tuesday night. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS DFL.

Bayern Munich secured the Bundesliga title win a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen in an empty stadium on Tuesday night. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS DFL.

3 Players' fitness

Every club has them - good trainers and bad trainers. The ones who love a good training session may not necessarily be the ones to win your club three points in a match. Conversely, the ones who do the bare minimum on the practice pitch might just be the one who is most likely to nick the all-important winner.

So, with that in mind, let us examine over the next few days who exactly has been putting in the hard yards during the Covid-19 lockdown and who's been kicking back, binging on Netflix over the past few months.

It could take a while for players to get back up to full match fitness and, while managers will be hoping their star players don't pick up early injuries, they could well be looking at FIFA's new five subs rule as a gift.

Sheffield United's Irish full-back Enda Stevens. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Sheffield United's Irish full-back Enda Stevens. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

4 The 'Green' scene

From an Irish perspective, this evening's matches are very much of the ying and yang variety.

While the late game, City v Arsenal will be an Irish-free zone, the 6.0pm kick-off between Villa and the Blades, however, should boast good representation from these shores.

On the Villa side, there's Conor Hourihane who has a chance on making the starting line-up and at the very least the bench while Sheffield United have three Irish regulars in Enda Stevens, John Egan and David McGoldrick.

5 Will the fans actually stay away?

Fans of all clubs have been told to stay away from the grounds on matchdays. However, as witnessed over the past week with multiple non-football related mass gatherings such as the Black Lives Matters protests and English far-right supporters out in force, can the police actually stop this from happening?

The biggest test of this is likely to be on Sunday, when Liverpool take on Everton at Goodison Park, possibly seeking the win that ends their 30-year wait for a top flight title.

If Arsenal beat Manchester City tonight, the red tide is sure to rise on Merseyside by Sunday evening.

