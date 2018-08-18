'Fifteen minutes were horrible' - Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri with brutally honest verdicts after crazy London derby

An 81st minute winner from Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea a 3-2 win on an afternoon of high drama, yet the holes in the defending at both ends contributed to a game that left both goalkeepers hopelessly exposed as chances aplenty were missed.

The end result left Emery facing up to a second successive defeat as Arsenal boss, he insisted he needs time to find solutions to the problems he has inherited from his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

"This is a process for us and it will take some time," stated Emery. "We want to win. This is always the way, but it is clear that defensively we suffered three goals but also we had chances to do more goals.

"I think the result is 3-2, but we also think we did chances to do more score.

"In the second half we played with two midfielders, 19 and 21 years old. They improve and are continuing. The reaction we showed after they went 2-0 ahead and we started the second half well, but then we didn't take our chances. It is only two games. We keep working.

"The attacking moment is all the team and the defensive moment is all the team. We need to be more compact. We need a lot of work together and it is my responsibility first, to give this compact block and to give this attacking balance.

"We need to continue working for what we want, our process, today we had two midfielders one 19 and one 21 years old, we need to give them the confidence to play, but our way, our process, is to improve and give these chances to to the young players. I think today is for not happy with the result, but the next matches to prepare well."

Sarri admitted his side's defensive display as they surrendered a 2-0 lead was 'horrible', as the Italian offered up this honest assessment of a crazy game.

"Three points is an important target for us, we did very well for 75 minutes but inside that, 15 minutes were horrible," he stated.

"In that difficult period, we lost the distance between players. We were unable to cover the lost balls and press like a team, so we were really in trouble, but I think the players were really very good because at 2-2 it was not easy with Arsenal.

"If we want to defend by looking only at the ball we need to stay very compact and press in the other half. In that 15 minutes we were not able to do this. So we were in trouble.

"We have to improve because we did really well in the first 25 minutes today, but we need to continue to press in the other half. Otherwise it might be a problem. I hope we will be able to play for 90 minutes in two months."

When asked whether he felt his side were ready to challenge for the Premier League title after back-to-back wins to start the new season, he offered this response: "Not in this moment, we did very well in the last 25 minutes but I think we have to work and I am not talking about the defenders, the defensive phase is the team. If we press very high we are able to do well. In the other moments if we are not able to press we are in trouble."

Online Editors