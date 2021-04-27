‘Fiery’ Spotify boss wants to be heard in a new sphere

Daniel Ek was 23-years-old when he decided to retire from working life. A self-made millionaire with plenty of cash and lots of time to spend it, he pursued a lifestyle that many twenty-somethings would consider the ultimate dream.

The story goes that Ek found a place in central Stockholm, bought himself a red Ferrari and became a regular at the most glamorous nightclubs in town.

The champagne flowed for a year or so before Ek came to the realisation that the fast cars and women were not providing the fulfilment he had sought. The girls, he learned, were using him. His friends were not “real” friends.

“I was deeply uncertain of who I was and who I wanted to be,” he told Forbes in 2012. “I really thought I wanted to be a much cooler guy than what I was.”

And so Ek returned to the world of work, where he co-founded the music streaming service Spotify.

Now aged 38, he has an estimated net worth of £3.4 billion (€3.91bn) and is seen as one of the most influential people in the tech industry.

The Swede has often spoken about his passion for music – at one stage he considered becoming a musician, he has said – but this week it is one of his other interests that is generating headlines across the world: Arsenal.

On Friday night, as thousands of Arsenal fans marched on the Emirates to protest against their American owners, Ek sent a brief tweet. “As a kid growing up, I have cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember,” he wrote. “If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring.”

For most people the initial reaction would have been scepticism. But over the past few days, it has become clear that Ek’s interest is real.

He has teamed up with Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp, three of the most successful and popular players in the club’s history, and genuinely wants to make this happen.

“He is an entrepreneur,” says Sven Carlsson, the co-author of The Spotify Play, which charts the rise of Ek and his company.

“He is somebody who can sell you a vision. He can enthuse people – that’s his superpower, if he has one. He can get people to see the big vision, and make them excited about getting there.”

As Ek acknowledged in that tweet on Friday night, any takeover requires a willingness from the Kroenke family to sell.

Just last week, Josh Kroenke was insisting to the club’s fans that they had “no intention” of doing so.

But Ek is evidently the sort of character who pursues his passions with conviction and, with the ‘Invincibles’ alongside him, he is guaranteed to have the public’s support.

Ek’s username on Twitter is not his name, but a Swedish word: eldsjal.

“I actually don’t think that word exists in English,” he told the Tim Ferriss Show last year. “Basically the direct translation is ‘a fiery soul’. It means someone who is intensely passionate about something and is there in the good and the bad times, and perseveres.”

Ek grew up in Ragsved, a suburb of Stockholm, in what he has described as a “working-class family”. His mother worked in a daycare centre, while his stepfather was a car mechanic.

“No one I knew was an entrepreneur around me, so that certainly was not something to aspire to,” he has said.

His childhood was spent without his biological father, who left the family.

“There was rejection there from the very beginning,” says Carlsson. “He acknowledges it sometimes but it is not something he is super keen to talk to about. He has been out to prove himself his whole life.”

By his early teenage years, Ek had taught himself how to build websites. He was soon recruiting fellow class-mates to help him do so, and by the time he was 18 he had employed 25 people to work for him. Ek then made millions by selling his digital advertising company, Advertigo.

He founded Spotify in 2006, along with Martin Lorentzon, and is the company’s CEO.

As for Arsenal, Ek tweeted in 2018 that he has been a fan of the club since 1991. His explanation was simple: “Anders Limpar”, the former Arsenal winger who became a cult hero at Highbury.

Enjoying football and supporting a team does not lead directly to wanting to buy one of the most valuable clubs in the world, though. In pursuing the club, Ek is taking his interests in a fresh direction.

“This is him throwing his weight around as a businessman in a way that he has not really done before,” says Carlsson. “It is new.”

