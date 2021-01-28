Fernandes, Pogba and Rashford criticised as Rio Ferdinand blasts Man United's 'invisible' stars

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand ripped into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's "invisible" stars as they crashed to a shock defeat against bottom club Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Oliver Burke's first Premier League goal dented Manchester United's title challenge as bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United claimed a sensational victory at Old Trafford.

Burke's 74th-minute shot was defected past helpless keeper David De Gea by defender Axel Tuanzebe to secure a 2-1 win, just the Blades' second in the league this season.

The surprise result halted United's attempt to return to the top of the Premier League table, leading to Ferdinand criticising some of their misfiring stars on a night when their title credentials were exposed.

"They didn't have that zip about them," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "From minute one, really, there wasn't that cut and thrust from United where they're cutting through teams.

"Credit again to Chris Wilder's team, he set them up defensively very well. But Man United didn't ask the questions. Bruno Fernandes, who they've relied on so heavily in recent months, didn't get it going today. Paul Pogba the same.

"(Marcus) Rashford and (Anthony) Martial were invisible really. Didn't get on the end of anything, didn't create anything.

"Martial at times as jogging back. No intensity, no urgency. It's not just about Martial, there are a few I could pick out. They didn't show intensity, some of them were walking as they defended.

"The reaction of the players at times... please race out to the ball. It's desire. That wasn't there. What are they doing? They needed to take the game by the scruff of the neck, but at times there was not once ounce of urgency.

"If anybody was starting to get carried away at Old Trafford in the position they’re in at the moment, the reality check was tonight."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had few excuses as his side were beaten for the first time since Arsenal won at Old Trafford in October.

"Disappointed, we couldn't get to the heights of the last few months' football we played," he stated. "We couldn't find a solution to their very compact block and good defence."

Liverpool will now move to within three points of United in a confusing title race if they beat Tottenham night, with Manchester City's odds as title favourites narrowing once again.

PA Media