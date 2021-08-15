Fernandes hits hat-trick to get United off to a flying start

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United scores his side's fourth goal and his hat-trick against Leeds United at Old Trafford. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were the star acts of a scintillating team display as Manchester United turned on the style in their rout of a Leeds side who ended shell-shocked and desperate for the referee, Paul Tierney, to blow the whistle.

Last season’s corresponding fixture had Leeds trounced 6-2 but this was a far finer display from United who were a study of effervescent and powerhouse football. Fernandes ended with a hat-trick and Pogba as the chief conductor, his clutch of assists illustrating precisely why Ole Gunnar Solskjær values him so preciously.

For the neutral, too, this was a rousing return to a sold-out Old Trafford that featured two sides going at each other like cruiserweights before a crowd whose volume level pushed the needle into the red throughout.

Fernandes’s slickly taken first-half strike came via the kind of rapid tempo that will delight Solskjær. From near halfway Scott McTominay pinged the ball to Pogba, whose instant relaying of it had Fernandes pulling the pass down with a feathered touch, then beating Illan Meslier with a finish that pin-balled home off the keeper’s right leg.

United were configured in Solskjær’s usual 4-2-3-1, 17 months after the last full house in the stadium. Then, 73,288 saw Manchester City handed a 2-0 derby defeat that ended in raptures as McTominay struck the 40-yard second into an empty goal.

This time the midfielder had Fred alongside him to form a partnership that can lack flair and which was fielded due to a reshuffle in attack that featured Pogba pushed up, as Anthony Martial’s condition was enough only for a substitute role, where he was joined by Jadon Sancho, the £73m summer signing.

An ever-present roar began with the pre-kick-off parading of Raphaël Varane as his protracted transfer was finally sealed (subject to international clearance) while Sancho would enter for his debut, alongside Martial, on 74 minutes. The deal for Varane had been delayed over Covid-19 quarantine and a minor contractual issue after the 28-year-old travelled over from Spain.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years,” said Solskjær, of Varane. “Raphaël is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.

Read More

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.”

United’s ascendancy had lacked the killer touch of further finishes when the interval arrived and so it was that the second half began with all results still possible. For this, Marcelo Bielsa introduced the new signing, Junior Firpo, Rodrigo making way, and soon his team were level. This was a finish to remember, as Luke Ayling, the right-back, collected from Stuart Dallas, who strode forward and let fly a peach that was always curling away from David de Gea, to the delight of the travelling fans.

But United quickly embarked on a goal-rush. Their second strike was even finer than the game’s previous two, a scintillating back-to-front sequence that had Luke Shaw finding Pogba in traffic near the United area. A sublime 40-yard ball from the No 6 skimmed beyond Pascal Struijk into the path of the galloping Mason Greenwood along the left. The forward skated in on an angle, then beat Meslier with a finish that hit the far post.

United bookended the game with their new signings. Jadon Sancho’s inconclusive cameo came at the end; intriguingly, while he has probably been signed to play on the right, he replaced Paul Pogba on the left, which gave Leeds some respite. Raphaël Varane was unveiled before kick-off, to a deafening ovation.

“Now that is an Old Trafford welcome,” he tweeted. Bielsa brought on Firpo in a half-time reshuffle, though as Leeds conceded four goals in his first 23 minutes on the pitch, the left-back certainly did not shore up the defence or have a debut to savour.

Seconds later there was more. In this mood Pogba is the world-beater he can be billed as, able to dictate when the goal is breached. So it was that his next contribution was a disguised ball that hit Fernandes.

The No 10 performed a shoe-shuffle that left defenders flailing and him able to score with his left, goal-line technology confirming that Ayling’s clearance came too late.

If this was supremely enjoyable for the United congregation, they next entered dreamland courtesy, in part, of the unlikely figure of Victor Lindelöf. The Swede is seriously under threat from Varane’s arrival so the best riposte is to up his quality.

The ball into Fernandes was akin to a seasoned schemer’s as it took his team-mate clear and the talisman’s bullet burst the net for only United’s second Premier League hat-trick since Robin van Persie’s clinched the 2012-’13 title here.

On an opening day to remember, the goals just kept coming. Greenwood played an around-the-corner pass into Pogba and he — yet again — was provider, rolling the ball to Fred, who can be maligned but whose finish made it 5-1.

By the close this was the perfect start for the home side and a total nightmare for Leeds.

Observer

Read More

© Observer